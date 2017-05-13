‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge And Quinn Hook Up After ‘Brill’ Wedding, Eric Finds Out?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans should stay glued to their screens this week. Spoilers for the CBS soap tease a series of explosive events that will culminate in a stunning reveal.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is giving up on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) once and for all. She’s marrying Bill (Don Diamont), the man who has been devoted to her, despite her misgivings. She and Ridge have a long and complicated history, but though she still cares about her ex, she wants to move on. She’s rewarding Bill for his loyalty and Ridge will just have to live with the fact that he messed up yet again.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke wants to spend the rest of her life with her stallion. ???? A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Apr 21, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Brooke and Bill’s wedding will set off a series of events that will impact almost everyone on The Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers for the upcoming weeks tease that Ridge and Quinn (Rena Sofer) will take their flirtation up several notches, Katie (Heather Tom) will gain even more power, and Eric (John McCook) will have his heart utterly broken.

Brooke and Bill tie the knot

Over the last few weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge has been trying to get Brooke to rethink her decision to marry Bill. He thinks she’s just rebounding and believes the two of them are destined to be together. And while Bill’s actions have seemingly irked his fiancee, it appears she still thinks that marrying him is her best option.

“I’m yours, forever and a day.” ????????????????????????#BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on May 4, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that on Tuesday, Brooke will react to her fiancé’s angry outburst about Spectra Fashions. On Wednesday, Quinn will pay her a visit and ask her to be sure about her feelings for Ridge before she walks down the aisle. On Thursday, things take a stunning turn when Ridge makes her an offer that depends on her not marrying Bill. The Friday episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will leave fans on a cliffhanger, with Bill and Ridge waiting to see which of them Brooke will choose.

Unfortunately for Ridge, Brooke will choose Bill. Spoilers for upcoming The Bold and the Beautiful episodes say that Brooke will be moving forward with total confidence, seemingly intent on proving Ridge and everyone else wrong.

Quinn comforts Ridge

Ridge will undoubtedly be devastated by Brooke’s decision. To make things worse, he’s essentially losing out to Bill, his longtime rival. The loss of his love (and the defeat to Bill) will have Ridge battling some serious loneliness and it’s highly likely that he’ll be drowning his sorrows in drink. On The Bold and the Beautiful, this scenario can only lead to bad things, and spoilers suggest that Ridge’s drinking could lead him back into Quinn’s arms.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that Ridge and Quinn will bond over alcohol and their regrets. Quinn might feel guilty about her part in the mess. Brooke did catch her and Ridge kissing in Australia. She’s focusing on her marriage with Eric but because she feels sorry for Ridge, she might end up having to comfort him.

If Quinn's looks could kill… ????#BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know what went down the last time these two indulged in alcohol. This time, having already grown closer, they could take things to another level by finally hooking up.

Eric learns about the betrayal

On The Bold and the Beautiful, nothing stays secret for long. After Quinn and Ridge’s drunken hookup, it’s only a matter of time before their family finds out. Katie has a knack for discovering these things and, in her eagerness to snag Eric, she won’t hold back. She has already tried to convince Brooke to let Eric know about the affair. This time, the two have crossed the line and she’s going straight to Eric with the news.

Alternatively, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Eric himself could find out about the betrayal. Will he walk in on his wife and his son? And how will this affect his health?

Whichever the case, the whole thing will definitely end in disaster. The scandal will rock the Forrester family and either Ridge or Quinn (or both) could be cast out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

Next week on B&B, Bill is ruthless, determined, and guilty of sabotage. #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on May 5, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]