Kenya Moore Says Kim Zolciak Has ‘Aged Like Sour Milk,’ Denies NeNe Leakes’ Rumored Big ‘RHOA’ Paycheck

On Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers may very well see Kenya Moore continue to exchange insults with Kim Zolciak. On Friday morning, Kenya did an interview with Power 105.1’s morning talk show The Breakfast Club, during which she talked about Kim’s return to the show next season.

Kenya, whom viewers saw in the Season 9 finale episode get into a very heated argument with Kim while at Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party, couldn’t stop herself from commenting on Kim’s appearance, even remarking at one point that Kim has “aged like sour milk.” During the interview, Kenya also talked about whether NeNe Leakes, who is rumored to also be returning for Season 10, is really getting more than $2 million to return.

Kim, along with NeNe, was part of the Real Housewives’ original cast. Kim continued to star on the show for its next three seasons but left early on in Season 5 after walking out during an argument with some of the other housewives. Prior to Kim’s departure, viewers didn’t see her have much solo interaction with Kenya, who was in her first season with the show.

Yet on the Season 9 finale episode, Kim’s only appearance of the season, Kim and Kenya quickly get embroiled in an argument after Kim voiced displeasure with how Kenya was criticizing Sheree Whitfield’s house. When Kenya yelled that at least she doesn’t look like she’s had five kids and that Kim’s husband doesn’t have a job, Kim made the correction that she actually has six kids, gave her opinion that she looks great, and countered that Kenya was just jealous.

“B***h, you want to be me. You want to have a baby — you can’t! You want to have a man — you don’t!”

Kim also pointed out that her husband, Kroy Biermann, made plenty of money from his NFL days. When Kenya said that Kim’s lips look like duck lips, Kim retorted that Kenya’s “t**s are so nasty and huge.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim confirmed during her Watch What Happens Live appearance last week that she is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10 but not in a starring role.

Speaking to The Breakfast Club, Kenya Moore quipped that Kim Zolciak, whose own spin-off show Don’t Be Tardy was recently renewed for its sixth season, is returning because she needs the paycheck.

“Yeah Kim’s coming back. Kim is coming back. Yes, Kim needs a check so she will be coming back. Shade! The checks were tardy so she’s over here trying to catch our purse.”

Kenya also said that what she said at Sheree’s house was harmless banter, which Kim herself did while visiting Kandi’s house in a previous season.

“I actually liked Kim. Kim came for me. Kim and I had a really great relationship. I would text her, we would, you know, nothing like true friends but we were cool with each other and then all of a sudden I’m at Sheree’s house and she’s like, ‘Why don’t you mind your own business.’ But you were in Kandi’s house tearing Kandi’s house down. Don’t you remember that? ‘Oh we’re in the ghetto. Lock the gate…’ People don’t have memories about that stuff. Who are you talking to? Like I remember all of that.”

When one of the radio show’s hosts asked Kenya whether Kim Zolciak has had a lot of work done to her face, Kenya remarked that Kim’s appearance has changed so much that her own mother wouldn’t be able to pick her out of a lineup. Kenya laughingly added that Kim has aged “like sour milk.”

“Her mother cannot pick her out of a lineup! Look, I’m just saying, she can’t help it that she’s aging like sour milk…”

As for NeNe Leakes, Kenya, when asked if NeNe is indeed getting $2.5 million to return to the show, didn’t outright confirm NeNe’s return. Kenya did, however, say that NeNe won’t be getting that amount of money if she does return.

“NeNe is not getting, I love you to death NeNe, but she is not, that is also, that didn’t directly come from her. She ain’t getting $2.5 million. That did not come from her so…”

Kenya Moore pointed out that The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s producers have no reason to offer NeNe Leakes such a big paycheck since the ratings for the seasons without NeNe continued to be high.

“Look at it the business way. Our ratings held. If you are a $1 million liability and the ratings held, why would we pay you double, $2.5 [million], of the amount we were paying you before?”

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]