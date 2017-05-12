Karrueche Tran may be gearing up for her court battle against ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, but it looks as though the model remains unfazed by the drama surrounding her former romance with the “Privacy” singer as she continues to fuel dating reports with rumored new boyfriend, Quavo.

Karrueche and Quavo first fueled couple rumors earlier this month after they were spotted leaving the same Mississippi nightclub solo, where onlookers reported seeing Karrueche backstage during Migos’ performance at the Gulf Coast Spring Fest.

In addition to seeing the couple exiting the venue in the same car together, witnesses also revealed to Holly Gozzip that Quavo was seen giving Tran a hug before they left the scene together, although neither Karrueche nor Quavo has responded to those reports.

Despite neglecting to publicly comment on the nature of their romance, it appears that Karrueche and Quavo are beginning to make their relationship more public. The duo has been spotted together several times since first igniting dating rumors in early May, as documented by several observant fans on Twitter.

On May 8, one Twitter user reported seeing Quavo and Karrueche out to dinner while another user reported having seen the duo just days later on May 10, although no photo evidence exists of those encounters.

I can’t believe me and Elena seen quavo and karrueche last week at chilis — Dior (@diorgxo) May 8, 2017

so my friend just told me he saw quavo and karrueche at the furniture store today. — SPICY (@LILM0CHA) May 10, 2017

Similarly, another Twitter user took to the social media site on May 10 to note that Quavo was sitting next to them while at Topgolf, before adding that Karrueche was seen in attendance at the venue as well.

So quavo is sitting right next to us at topgolf???? — Brandon Wright (@go_for_3) May 11, 2017

@asiathaflame Karrueche is here too???? — Brandon Wright (@go_for_3) May 11, 2017

Hopeful fans aiming to get a couples’ snapshot of Quavo and Karrueche began asking the Twitter user to snag a quick picture of the rumored couple, however, the user was quick to note that they were unable to take a photo of the duo while at the venue.

@asiathaflame I literally can not???????? — Brandon Wright (@go_for_3) May 11, 2017

While Karrueche and Quavo continue to keep their alleged romance out of the public eye, Tran’s former boyfriend, Chris Brown, has made it known that he is unbothered by Tran’s efforts to move on from their longtime relationship and has publicly stated he holds no ill will towards Quavo for dating his ex.

After reports surfaced last month claiming that sources close to Chris Brown had revealed that the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer is “furious” with Quavo for reportedly dating Karrueche behind his back, Breezy took to social media to throw shade at the rumors by “liking” several fans’ posts that aimed to poke fun at the claims while continuing to diss TMZ’s efforts to publish false stories about his private life.

Chris liked 4.15.17 #chrisbrown #cbreezylikes #teambreezy #chrisbrownofficial #chrisbrownofficial A post shared by @cbreezylikes on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

“THIS IS ENOUGH EVIDENCE TO QUESTION EVERY REPORT TMZ PUTS OUT ABOUT CHRIS BROWN! (There is even more evidence, I could keep going),” the fan’s post reads, prompting Brown to respond with the message, “glad someone understands.”

While Chris Brown hasn’t publicly made a statement about Karrueche’s supposed romance with Quavo, things appeared to reach a fever pitch between Brown and Karrueche earlier this week after the “Party” singer took to Instagram to bash Tran’s efforts to sue him in court on grounds that he physically abused her during their on-again, off-again relationship.

In February, Karrueche Tran filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Brown after claiming that the singer had physically assaulted her, including pushing her down the stairs and punching her in the stomach, before further revealing in a sworn statement to a judge that Brown had verbally threatened to bring harm to her, as well her family and friends, on multiple occasions.

While Chris Brown has been outspoken about his innocence against Karrueche’s claims of abuse and harassment, the singer lashed out at his former girlfriend on Instagram earlier this week after reports surfaced suggesting that he had finally been served paperwork for Karrueche’s restraining order case after months of failed attempts on behalf of the actress’ attorneys.

After Brown caught wind of the reports via a post by Baller Alert, the singer took to the comment section of the blog’s Instagram post to rant about Tran’s efforts to continually provoke him on social media before claiming that he’s the one who should be filing a restraining order, not Karrueche.

Breezy’s comment began, “I’m so sick of these thirsty adults. Jacob [Karrueche’s manager] has the obsession. Her team is trying their best. For what? No one has served me and the lengths they are going, I should call them stalkers.”

“What’s even more f**** up is that, they played off my past by saying I abused her *side-eye emoji*. Cmon now, opening old wounds to make Kae a victim, that’s some evil s***. Sad part, y’all believe it,” Chris Brown continued, before going on to claim that he’s being “slandered” by Karrueche in the public eye.

“‘Leave her alone.’ Provoking me to spazz so they can have something. Notice that this s*** happens when they need to promote something. No one cares, especially me. That’s why I’m being slandered. Nobody will care about them if my name isn’t involved,” Chris added. “I want nothing to do with her…you think I wanna chase or still be with someone who would try to destroy me??? She doesn’t need a restraining from me. I need one from them.”

Chris Brown further added that despite having allegedly been served paperwork for Tran’s restraining order case, he has no intention of pleading guilty to the claims of abuse and harassment against him.

“And I will not just accept papers from any lawyer and I will not go to court to admit guilt to further tarnish who I am. I pled guilty in the Rihanna case because I was. I refuse to allow these evil hearted people to label me and lie because they think it will skyrocket their career,” Brown concluded. “Just stay away from me.”

According to TMZ, Karrueche and Chris’ court date concerning the actress’ restraining order is set for later this month.

