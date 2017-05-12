Could Kailyn Lowry be preparing for her own Teen Mom 2 spinoff series? According to a new report, the pregnant reality series recently hinted at the possibility.

As she prepares for the birth of her third child this summer, the 25-year-old is raising two kids, preparing to start grad school and allegedly working on a new show.

On May 12, In Touch Weekly magazine revealed Kailyn Lowry has previously dished on the potential concept for a show, which would be named Kail and the Chaos, and now, she has taken to Twitter to claim the series is currently “in the works.”

After a fan had tweeted to Kailyn Lowry on Thursday, pointing out that she didn’t see why the Teen Mom 2 star hadn’t yet been given her own show, Lowry confirmed she is currently working on an upcoming series. Unfortunately, that’s all she revealed. So, when it comes to a possible title, network, and airdate, fans will have to wait and see what comes about.

Kailyn Lowry has been appearing on reality for years. As fans will recall, she made her MTV debut in 2010 during the second season of 16 & Pregnant. One year later, she and her co-stars, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, began filming the series’ spinoff franchise, Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn Lowry is currently expecting baby number three with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, and sadly, it does not appear that the former couple is on good terms.

“[Kailyn Lowry] really has nothing to do with Chris, the father,” an insider told E! News earlier this week. “She plans on raising the baby on her own.”

Kailyn Lowry is reportedly filming Teen Mom 2 on her own as well. Although MTV is reportedly doing what they can to convince Lopez to appear on the show’s eighth season, he hasn’t yet agreed to come aboard.

“Most of the [boyfriend and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source explained to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup last month. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy is crucial to her Season 8 storyline, but when it comes to Lopez’s role on the show, fans may never actually meet him. As the outlet pointed out, the network attempted to lure him into signing a contract but the $3,000 to $5,000 they reportedly offered doesn’t seem to be enough.

“I’d imagine they’ll keep increasing the amount until he agrees or tells them to f**k off,” the source added. “Even then, though, they’ll keep trying. The dads of the girls’ children play such a huge role in the show now that they really need him on-board. The relationships with the dads are where all the drama comes from now.”

While Kailyn Lowry may be without her third baby daddy, her two other baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, the fathers of Isaac and Lincoln, respectively, will likely be featured on the show as they have in recent years.

Kailyn Lowry hasn’t revealed an exact due date, but earlier this week on Instagram, she told fans she had just weeks left.

