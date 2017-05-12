Simone Biles and Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba are interacting for the first time in the wake of Simone’s “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals” clap back on the May 8 episode of the ABC show.

After Simone hit back at Carrie Ann on the show for her dancing feedback – where Inaba claimed she didn’t feel Biles was being “authentic” because of her expression on the dance floor – Entertainment Tonight obtained a clip of the two interacting for the first time after the clap back and Carrie Ann is revealing her true feelings about Simone’s remarks.

In the video, which shows Simone and Carrie Ann dancing together, Inaba can be seen telling the Olympian that she wants to “clear the air” after Biles hit back at her comments after the judges critiqued her Dancing with the Stars performance earlier this week.

Calling it “the elephant in the room,” Inaba proved there was no bad blood between herself and Biles by telling the star that she actually “loved” Simone’s clap back on DWTS earlier this week.

“That didn’t bother me at all, in fact, I loved it, because it was very honest of you,” Carrie Ann said to Simone. “I could see you were frustrated, and it hurt, and you were a little mad, and you put up a little wall and you told us what you thought.”

“I liked it, because I know you’re strong,” Inaba added of Biles’ comment. “I know you’ve got emotions. And that’s what I want to tap into.”

Simone then told Inaba why she decided to clap back at Carrie Ann during the Monday night show, telling the Dancing with the Stars judge that she hit back because she was feeling “confident.”

“I was feeling confident and, like, the hard parts of my routine was over,” Biles said of the DWTS drama. “I’ve been doing this scale for, like, eight years of my life.”

As Dancing with the Stars fans saw, Simone hit back at the judges – and Carrie Ann Inaba in particular – earlier this week after the DWTS judges gave her feedback following her trio dance.

Simone Biles was then asked by Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron why she wasn’t smiling after getting the comments from the judges, to which Biles pretty sternly responded, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals,” which instantly went viral online.

Simone then clarified her remarks in an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the show, where she revealed why she was so irked by the DWTS judges’ comments.

“I feel like I am trying… I am being honest, but if they don’t see that, I don’t know what more I can do,” Biles said after the show after her “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals” comment sparked a strong reaction from DWTS viewers.

Simone even admitted at the time that she was almost left in tears by Inaba’s comments after she expertly clapped back at the judge.

“I had tears in my eyes. I almost ran to the bathroom at one point, but I pulled it together,” Biles said of her response to Carrie Ann, telling the outlet that she felt like she has to read their minds in order to impress the judges because of the critiques they give her week after week.

“You don’t know which wild card of sexy or of happy they want to bring, and you almost have to read their minds and find it,” Biles said.

Simone’s comments caused a whole lot of react from Dancing with the Stars fans online, many of whom praised the athlete on social media for standing up to the judges.

But fortunately, as the new clip shows, it looks like things are all good between Simone and Carrie Ann following the DWTS drama.

