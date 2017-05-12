WWE News: Gail Kim Has Strong Words About Stephanie McMahon, TNA Impact Wrestling, And Women’s Evolution

There is no way to deny that women’s wrestling has been on the rise in the last few years, but there is some confusion as to who is actually responsible for it. The women’s evolution is one that has seen superstars in the main events of WWE weekly TV shows and pay-per-view (PPV) events while continuing to elevate female wrestlers even higher. While Stephanie McMahon believes she and Triple H are responsible for it, Gail Kim sees things differently, and she has explained why.

In the summer of 2015, WWE saw a huge rise in the amount of attention that was given to the women’s division in WWE. There was a particular Monday Night Raw which saw Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks invade from NXT, and it completely changed the scope of how women’s wrestling was viewed.

Since then, the Divas Division was scrapped, along with the old butterfly belt title. More NXT superstars have jumped up to the main roster, and it is believed that both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had a lot to do with the bright spotlight on the women’s division.

There are those who are more than happy to disagree with that sentiment, though.

Former WWE Women’s Champion and multi-time TNA Knockouts Champion Gail Kim took to Twitter to speak out against that idea. She even stated that she never really had much of a chance to showcase her wrestling ability until heading to TNA Impact Wrestling despite two WWE runs which spanned more than five years combined.

My opinion is @IMPACTWRESTLING did. No shade just truth and my personal opinion. I never got my opportunity till then and it’s never stopped https://t.co/5HbWH1DNbX — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) March 25, 2017

That tweet in March was in response to Stephanie McMahon who said that it was her husband Triple H and herself who were responsible for the women’s evolution, per the Diva-Dirt. Gail Kim immediately let the world know that she felt differently, and now, she has explained her tweet.

Kim was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio where she discussed her tweet and explained that she isn’t someone who just sits back when she has something to say. As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., she knew it was time to just speak her mind.

“So when I saw that it was kind of like, it was frustrating because – Yes, I feel that Hunter did do a lot for women in NXT. If you actually look up the definition of revolution, if you really think about it then the fans really revolutionized women’s wrestling, because they’re the ones that Tweeted at Vince through social media, the power of social media, to say ‘Give Divas a chance.'”

As you can see, she was more than willing to give credit to Triple H, but she certainly feels as if there are many others who are more deserving.

Unsurprisingly, Gail Kim gives the credit for the women’s evolution of wrestling to TNA. She said that WWE had a great mix of women with Trish Stratus, Lita, Mickie James, Jazz, Victoria, Molly Holly, Ivory, and many others, but then, women’s wrestling “kind of went away and got killed” for a while.

Kim spoke of how much she fought in TNA Impact Wrestling to keep going as she had feuds with Awesome Kong and Jackie and many others to get it started.

“Impact Wrestling has never stopped with women’s wrestling. When I left after that, to go back to WWE, they never stopped. They brought in women’s tag titles, and I’ve never seen than ever waver from how they portray the girls. And then they have that ‘give Divas a chance’ whole, what do you want to call it? A revolution. Yeah, WWE is a company that is mainstream and gets more coverage, obviously, but I think that all comes from somewhere else. And that was Impact Wrestling. WWE can say they don’t watch Impact and TNA but I know that’s a lie. They would tell me all the time ‘We don’t watch it, we don’t watch what happened back then with you and Kong.’ Oh okay, then why did you hire us?”

If there is anyone out there who has the right to claim she is part of the women’s evolution of wrestling, it is Gail Kim. Her time spent between WWE, TNA Impact Wrestling, and on the independent scene has given her credibility, and she has the talent to back it up. While Stephanie McMahon and Triple brought together a great crop of women’s wrestlers to NXT and WWE, there are many talented performers in other promotions who have helped lead women’s wrestling to new heights of success.

