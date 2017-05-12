Kandi Burruss On Phaedra Parks: Was ‘RHOA’ Lie Weak Because Of Phaedra’s Own Behavior?

Kandi Burruss is slowly recovering from a weekend of craziness, as she’s had to relive the drama from the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special. It was during the fourth reunion special that Kandi got vindicated as Phaedra Parks was caught in a lie. Porsha Williams admitted that Phaedra was the one who had told her about the supposed plan to drug Porsha for the sake of having sex with her. Burruss was furious with her former friend for spreading the rumors, but viewers picked up on various things that could have been discussed at the reunion.

According to a new tweet, Kandi Burruss is now agreeing with some viewers that Porsha was silly for believing Phaedra in regards to Kandi because the two of them haven’t had a relationship for a long time. On the reunion special, Porsha revealed that Kandi had told Phaedra about wanting to use drugs to knock Williams out for the sake of sex, but it is silly for Porsha to believe it, as the two ladies haven’t talked in months.

#RHOA Kandi Burruss BLASTS Phaedra Parks For Starting False Lesbian Rape Drugging Rumor! Read Here: https://t.co/C7JQl8llD3 pic.twitter.com/XKHDbgEdNj — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) May 3, 2017

“#RHOA Hold up..Kandi was not friends with Phaedra a year ago so why would Porsha believe what she said?” one person wrote after watching Sunday’s reunion special for The Real Housewives of Atlanta to which Kandi replied, “Exactly…. we weren’t even hanging out last year so why would she believe I was trying to drug her… sounds like bullsh*t.”

Kandi has revealed that she’s thankful that the truth has been revealed and that people are so critical of Phaedra. While Parks has avoided any statements in regards to the lie, she has simply said that things happen for a reason. She doesn’t want to admit to anything and

“I would have sued her, defamation of character, she could have ruined you, plus u don’t know down the road,” one person wrote to Kandi Burruss, encouraging her to go after Phaedra with a lawsuit, as she could be found guilty in court.

If Kandi decides to file a lawsuit against Phaedra for libel, it is possible that Parks could face substantial fines and she could possibly be broke by the end of the case. However, fans want her to be active in getting revenge and they want her to face punishment.

Phaedra’s failed career, marriage and friendships have taken a toll. Your successful family, marriage and businesses bother her,” one person wrote to Kandi Burruss, while another added, “Kandi I didn’t feel or see u have any compassion for Porsha. You both were played! Point blank. And u both should support each other. Kandi still under Shadrea’s spell also. No reasons to keep any of her secrets now! Not after u know Shadrea has lied to/on everyone.”

Kandi hasn’t revealed whether she wants to file a lawsuit against Phaedra. But it is possible that she could be thinking of a way to get back at her. If Parks loses a lawsuit, it is questionable what would happen to her career. Plus, Burruss knows that Parks is a single mother and she is the sole provider for her two boys. And Kandi may not want to take their mother away. However, many believe that Phaedra should answer to her behavior, even if she has indeed been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Nothing has been confirmed yet and Bravo has remained silent on the matter.

What do you think of Kandi Burruss’ comment that Phaedra’s lie was weak as she hadn’t even talked to Parks for months? Do you think Porsha should have questioned the lie and wondered why Phaedra would have such information since they were no longer friends?

