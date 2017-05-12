‘Ghost Brothers’ Investigates The Wills House

The Ghost Brothers team of Juwan Mass, Dalen Spratt, and Marcus Harvey will be investigating the House of Wills, a large three-story manor that has an interesting past and an uncertain future. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, this building with its unique design elements was built in the early 1900s and was first used as a Masonic temple. The funeral home became a part of the National Register of Historic Places on December 17, 1982. Legend has it that the structure was designed by a 33 degree Mason, and that the structure was designed to trap and hold the energy of those who entered. The Ghost Brothers Facebook page posted a preview video of the new episode featuring Dalen as he conducts an investigation.

“Anytime anyone ever asks me again what is the scariest or creepiest place I’ve ever been to in my life, it is for sure the House of Wills,” he says on the clip as he walks around the home’s auditorium.

For those unfamiliar with Ghost Brothers, the team is officially led by Dalen Spratt, and his teammates provide assistance and technical support. When they’re not hunting ghosts, Monsters and Critics shared that Dalen and Juwan are fashion designers, and Marcus owns his own barbershop, The Musa Lair. When a new case comes up, the three often gather there to discuss the history of the locations and the reports of paranormal activity that they may need to prepare for.

As youngsters, all three Ghost Brothers team members had paranormal experiences that they couldn’t easily forget and as adults, they decided to find out for themselves whether or not ghosts really do exist. On Ghost Brothers, they now investigate some of the most spine-tingling and eerie locations in an attempt to discover what’s really behind paranormal phenomena and other things that go bump in the night. The Ghost Brothers trio often approach an investigation with plenty of light-hearted humor and playful interactions, but they also know when it’s time to get serious.

As for the Wills House, Fringe Paranormal shared that over the years the building had many uses, including operating for 30 years as a hospital for Hungarian and Jewish immigrants. The home also served at one time as a Jewish center, and later as a German socialist club. There are also reports that a speak-easy was located in the home during the prohibition era. Later purchased by successful African-American businessman, John Walter Wills, he transformed the building into a funeral home. After his death, this amazing manor began to fall into disrepair, and this is about the time that people began to report paranormal activity.

Some of the reported activity includes seeing full-body apparitions and shadow people, as well as hearing footsteps, disembodied voices, and other sounds. There are claims that some have experienced a frightening dark and malevolent energy that is said to roam the now decrepit halls of the abandoned funeral home. This is a massive home, and the Ghost Brothers trio will have their work cut out for them, even if they focus only on the hot spots. They will have over forty rooms spread out over four floors, and an attic to cover. On this episode of Ghost Brothers, the team will try to get answers to who or what could be behind all the activity, and whether it’s connected to the hospital, the funeral home, Mr. Wills, or something else entirely.

Ghost Brothers airs on Friday, May 12 at 10 p.m. ET on Destination America.

[Featured Image by Destination America Channel]