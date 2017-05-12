The Washington Wizards, who dominated the Boston Celtics through Games Three and Four of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal Playoff series, took a 22-point beating in Game Five and now must win on Friday, in a Game Six showdown that will live stream from Verizon Center. A loss ends the Wizards season and puts the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals against Lebron James and the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal Playoff Gane Six, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at Verizon Center on Washington, D.C., 5 p.m. Pacific, on Friday, May 12.

Watch a preview of the Game Six matchup via ESPN in the video below.

Amazingly, in this entire NBA Playoff season so far, no team has won a home elimination game — 10 teams have collapsed when their backs were against the wall in their own buildings. The Wizards must obviously break that bizarre streak if they are going to bring the series back to Boston for a climactic Game Seven, which would be played on Monday night, May 15.

For the Celtics, the biggest surprise of the postseason has been center Al Horford, who had been considered a disappointment in the regular season after signing with the Celtics for $113 million over four years as a free agent in the offseason.

But Horford has earned his keep in the playoffs, averaging almost 16 points per game, with 7.7 rebounds and more than six assists. Hereford tossed in 19 in Game Five as the Celtics cruised to a 123-101 victory.

One danger sign for Boston, however, is leading scorer Isaiah Thomas, who has now failed to break the 20-point barrier in three consecutive games, after his 53-point extravaganza in Game Three — and averaging 28.9 in 76 regular season games.

In the entire history of the NBA Playoffs, when a series has been tied at 2-2, as the Celtics-Wizards series was after four games, the team that wins Game Five has gone on to win 83 percent of those series.

The last time the Wizards won a home playoff elimination game was in 1988, before one of the current 12 Wizards players were born.

Can the Washington Wizards bounce back from their crushing Game Five defeat, continue to hold serve on their home court and even up the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at 3-3? Or will the Boston Celtics come out swinging for a second straight game, finally winning a road game on this series to eliminate the Wizards and move on to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Conference Finals on Monday night?

To find out, watch the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Eastern Conference second-round playoff Game Sox live stream online from the 18,200-seat Verizon Center in the nation’s capital city Washington D.C., with streaming video provided by WatchESPN at this link, or by downloading the WatchESPN app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. WatchESPN also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, Roku and Apple TV, allowing fans to watch the Celtics vs. Wizards decisive Game Six showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

Fans without the login credentials to allow viewing of the live stream via WatchESPN can also access the NBA playoff game using the Sling TV basic internet TV package, which offers the ESPN network, including the Boston Celtics Vs. Washington Wizards Eastern Conference second-round playoff Game Six, and comes with a seven-day free trial. To sign up, visit this link.

[Featured Image By Maddie Meyer/Getty Images]