Big Cass Reveals That He Was Nearly Fired From WWE – What Saved His Job?

In the professional wrestling business, many competitors never experience success from their very first character presented to the fans. In fact, every person who can be included in the top names of all time had to go through a character overhaul at one time in their career, sometimes even more.

Before Hulk Hogan was the “Real American” who encouraged others to train, say their prayers, eat their vitamins, and believe in themselves, he was a pompous villain who was managed by “Classy” Freddie Blassie. Before The Undertaker was the Deadman, who became the most successful WrestleMania competitor of all time, he was the “Master of Pain” and “Mean” Mark Callous, finding his way as a wrestler. Ric Flair first started as a nearly 300-pound brawler with short, dark hair. Although he had a successful stint while he was “Stunning,” Steve Austin debuted in WWE as the Ringmaster and was managed by “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. As Rocky Maivia, The Rock was so hated as a babyface that he started to receive “Die Rocky Die” chants.

For Colin Cassady, his career was nearly cut short because of a lack of direction for his character. During a recent episode of WWE 24 on the WWE Network, Cassady revealed that he was nearly axed by the company and discussed the only reason why he kept his job.

“All the things I had to deal with down in FCW and NXT. People telling you [that] you’re never gonna make it. People doubting you. ‘The reason why I haven’t fired you is because you’re seven feet tall.’ That’s an exact quote from somebody. The only reason why you’re not gone yet is because you’re seven feet tall. That’s the only reason I haven’t been fired yet? Okay.”

Cassady also shared that because of his constant doubters and naysayers, being called up to the main roster the day after WrestleMania 32 was something that was earned, as so many hurdles were in front of him and Enzo Amore before their debut on Raw.

After spending a directionless initial run in FCW, Cassady would get rebranded as “Big Cass” and partner with his friend Enzo Amore. Coining themselves as the “realest guys in the room,” the duo ended up becoming popular due to their tag team dynamic and infectious catchphrases. This popularity helped them ascend the NXT tag team rankings, as they had multiple tag team title opportunities. Unfortunately, Enzo and Cass were never able to win the NXT Tag Team Championships, though coming very close. Despite this, their in-ring maturity as a team, combined with the significantly high level of charisma, gave them the chance of a lifetime, something they had been waiting for throughout their pro wrestling careers.

On the preshow of WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Texas, the Dudley Boyz competed against the Usos. After winning the match that night, the Usos had to face Bubby Ray and D-Von again the next night in a tables match. The Dudleys managed to win the match on Raw and started boasting and arguing with the fans at ringside. As they started to walk up the ramp, Enzo and Cass’ music hits, and the Dallas crowd erupts. Enzo does his typical shtick, the audience joins him, and the rest is history.

Just a year later, Enzo and Cass were in a prominent spot at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, as they competed in a four-way match for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Although they were still unable to win the titles, they have recently continued to gain some team after their current feud with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Although Cass was once told that his height was the only reason why he did not get fired, he can now say that he defied the odds and is one of the most popular competitors on the entire roster.

