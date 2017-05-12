Harry Styles’ Album So Awkward, Harry Squirming About Taylor Swift, But Harry’s Ex Just Doesn’t Care

Harry Styles’ new album is going to haunt the former One Directioner like at least two ghosts. Harry had a hard time convincing the BBC interviewer that the album Two Ghosts had nothing to do with Taylor Swift, and there’s no way anyone else is going to buy that story.

Taylor probably doesn’t believe Harry’s awkward, stumbling explanation that the “Two Ghosts” lyrics are just a generic song about how “sometimes things change” and be different. However, Twitter knows that Swift doesn’t care about what people think, including Harry Styles.

Can people stop making fun of taylor swift she doesn't care but I do ! — taylor (@speakingoflwt) May 7, 2017

Taylor isn’t exactly inexperienced when it comes to writing songs about ex-boyfriends and ex-friends. Swift has a list of tracks that are rumored to be about people she wants to shade. No one has forgotten Bad Blood. According to Entertainment Weekly, Katy Perry just had a message for Harry’s ex when she talked about her own new album, and it wasn’t nice.

“Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey.”

As Us Magazine wrote, “Style” and “Out of the Woods” were totally about Swift and Styles eventually going out of style, and fans think it’s obvious that Harry would hit back with Two Ghosts.

taylor swift makes me so mad but watch me listen to Style on repeat and go on this huge rant about how this song is about harry styles — jacq⚫️♏️ (@pliffs_) May 11, 2017

The 23-year-old superstar really didn’t want to answer the question the interviewer asked Harry about “Two Ghosts” and the Taylor Swift connection. He squirmed and stammered and looked to his manager for help. At first, Styles just said the lyrics are self-explanatory, but People shared that the singer couldn’t stop himself from adding more.

“I think it’s about, you know, sometimes things change. And you can be, you know, doing all the same things. And sometimes, it’s just different, you know?”

Harry just wasn’t “prepared for the questions that would undoubtedly be asked” even though Twitter was alive with people speculating that the Style’s album had a dig at Harry’s ex. E! News wrote that he got “noticeably uncomfortable” trying to come up with a good answer about the “Two Ghosts” track.

There are a few people who don’t agree that the album’s “Two Ghosts” has anything to do with Styles’ ex.

RT if you're a part of the internet and don't think that Harry Styles wrote "Two Ghosts" about Taylor Swift https://t.co/L3ahrbaEBy — ???? (@harryisbabie) May 11, 2017

Styles could have been telling the truth when he said “Two Ghosts” is a generic song about how things change, but his embarrassment and awkwardness in trying to explain the lyrics are just too much fun to ignore.

Styles might as well just give up and tell fans what they already know. After all, it’s five years since Styles dated the Bad Blood singer. If a Harry Styles album is about Taylor Swift all these years later, no one is going to care except to think it’s funny that Harry’s ex-girlfriend is “getting a taste of her own medicine.”

interviewer: is two ghosts about taylor swift?

harry: no

media: HARRY STYLES CONFIRMS TWO GHOSTS IS ABOUT HIS EX TAYLOR SWIFT! — sarah (@dethstaur) May 12, 2017

A few days ago, an insider told Hollywood Life that Taylor just doesn’t care about whatever it is Harry wants to write his albums about.

Styles said that he’s decided to start acting his age, but Taylor, 27, is several years older than Styles, and a whole lot more mature. That age and maturity difference means she’s able to move on easily from what was practically a teenage fling.

“Taylor is surprised that Harry is still talking about their relationship that ended years ago. She’s also shocked that Harry still cares when she moved on so long ago.”

The insider shared that she’s too busy putting together her own new album to be worried about Styles album, but she thinks that if “Two Ghosts” or the other suspect song, “Carolina,” really are about her, it’s only because of “how much he still respects her.”

Whether or not Two Ghosts is about Swift, Styles’ album has him and presenter Michael Ball feeling “really happy” about the album and the way his solo career is going, according to the Mirror.

What do you think? Is Style’s album about Taylor, and if it is, does it matter to her at all?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]