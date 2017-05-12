‘Life Of Kylie’ Trailer Teases A Look At Kylie Jenner Fans Have Never Seen [Video]

Kylie Jenner has been a pop culture icon since her first appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. From there, Jenner moved from reality TV personality to model and eventually launched her own fashion line. As Kylie herself points out, it is easy to feel familiar with someone with such a vast public presence. Kylie’s fans may even begin to feel they know her personally through her television and social media presence, but now, as Jenner prepares to launch a series of her own, the celebrity warns that fans may have a few surprises coming. In fact, Ms. Jenner insists that Life of Kylie will prove once and for all that no one really knows the true Kylie Jenner.

Life of Kylie Will Expose the Real Kylie Jenner

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be getting a new spin-off with Life of Kylie and, as Bravo reports, this new show will take a deep look into the life of model and fashion designer, Kylie Jenner. It will give the celebrity an opportunity to show the public who she really is beyond the red carpet appearances and the high fashion modeling jobs.

Ms. Jenner says Life of Kylie is her chance to present the truest version of herself to the public.

“When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don’t,” teases Ms. Jenner.

The teaser for Life of Kylie presents the celebrity’s duality in no uncertain terms. Showing Jenner running from event to event while also cleverly placing items from Jenner’s own brand of products, Life of Kylie lets viewers experience Jenner’s hectic lifestyle firsthand, but it also shows the Kylie Jenner fans rarely get to see. Following the model through her down times and her personal experiences, Life of Kylie proves there’s more than meets the eye.

“Nobody has a perfect life,” says Jenner. “Now I can find what really is gonna make me happy. There’s an image that I have to keep up with. Then there’s me: Kylie.”

Kylie enlisted the help of her mother, Kris Jenner, in developing Life of Kylie, because she wanted to give something back to her fans in appreciation of their support. Kylie admits that she couldn’t have achieved as much as she has without the support of her fans, so she hopes Life of Kylie will be appreciated as a way of giving back.

Jenner adds that Life of Kylie will give viewers a sneak peek into upcoming projects and professional endeavors, while also revealing how Kylie lets her hair down. She teases that the reality series will follow her as she relaxes with friends.

Kylie Jenner Embraces Her Inner Barbie

life in plastic it's fantastic ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 11, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

As AOL reports, Kylie recently stunned fans with a new look, as she embraced the platinum blond look of classic Barbie dolls, combining nostalgia with her own unique sense of style. Dressed in a two-piece sky blue outfit, Jenner posed in a pink-themed bedroom, which is a throwback to the neon pink colors used in Barbie doll packaging.

“Barbie world,” Kylie captioned that image.

In a second image, Ms. Jenner embraced that pink theme even more, as she appeared in a pink tank top and pink sweatpants with the word “Juicy” emblazoned on the rear. Kylie finished off the style with her new blond hair.

“Life in plastic it’s fantastic,” Jenner captioned that image.

There’s no doubting that the Life of Kylie celebrity was enjoying her time as an imitation of Barbie. She posted a couple of additional photos in which she’s seen wearing a bright pink one-piece swimsuit. For the captions of those images, Kylie revealed that the new look was for the special “Cadence Issue” of Flaunt magazine.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]