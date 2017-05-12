Ariel Winter has already bought her first house, but she leaves the domestic work to her boyfriend.

Winter, who has starred as Alex on ABC’s Modern Family for eight seasons, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and revealed what’s been going on in her personal life.

“Last year I bought my first house, which was really exciting for me,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel. The actress, who is 19 years old, lives with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, a fellow actor. Winter admitted that she’s not so great with the cooking and cleaning, and typically leaves such work for Meaden.

“My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks! I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff, he’s great,” Winter said. “I can bake a pie, occasionally. Pumpkin and apple…. I’m horrible at all that [domestic] stuff. I’m like the worst wifely person.”

However, Winter is well-versed in ordering out, proudly stating, “I am a Postmates queen!”

Winter also commented on ABC renewing Modern Family for a ninth and 10th season, an announcement that was made earlier in the week amid the buzz of contract negotiations.

“It’s really exciting. We’re really grateful that we get to continue the show,” she said. “We love doing it. We love each other and we’re so grateful that people watch it.”

Winter is coming off a bit of controversy after wearing a very revealing gold dress at a Modern Family Emmy For Your Consideration event. The actress stood out in comparison to her more casually dressed co-stars like Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet.

Following the outrage online, she took to Instagram to defend her outfit choice.

“Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over :)”

Winters hasn’t just been dealing with online haters as of late. She also finds made-up stories about her in magazines, as she told Maxim last month.

“It’s awful, but sometimes I buy those trashy magazines at the store before flights,” Winter said. “There was one that said I was pregnant, and I was like, ‘Alright, I’m not… But OK, whatever.’ There’s one that said I have a feud with this person, or I’m copying that person. I was like, I have no feuds with anybody! This is weird.”

The actress said that ultimately, “the only person I should worry about pleasing is myself” when it comes to outfit choices and posting revealing photos on Instagram.

Thank you for having me Jimmy! You're always amazing. Tune in tonight if ya wanna hear me talk about college, being an adult, and how I'm the @postmates queen???? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 10, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Winter also gushed about Meaden in the magazine profile. While her boyfriend is 29, a full 10 years older than her, she admitted that she feels older than she truly is.

“I grew up a lot earlier than I should have, and I’m only 19 but it feels like I’m a lot older. I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them. Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky—I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being. He’s also Canadian, so, go Canada! Canadians are like, so much nicer.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]