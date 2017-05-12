Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Signing A Good Idea For Seahawks?

Seattle Seahawks rumors about a Colin Kaepernick signing are getting met with mixed reactions. Many Seahawks fans have developed an adversarial view of Kaepernick, not just because he kneeled during the National Anthem last year, but because of the rivalry that the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers had going for a while. That rivalry has died down as the Seahawks continuously beat up on the 49ers now, but the open disdain toward Kaepernick has not gone away since he decided to opt out of his contract with San Francisco.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there have been several NFL analysts, former players, and celebrities claiming that Colin Kaepernick has been blackballed by NFL teams. With so many openings at the quarterback position, it had been assumed that Kaepernick would be on a new team by now. The Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, and Houston Texans all seemed like possible destinations, as each franchise needed a starting quarterback. Even the San Francisco 49ers might have been better off with Kaepernick still behind center.

A report by The Oregonian states that three teams have contacted Kaepernick about signing for the 2017 NFL season. This piece of news comes directly from one of Kaepernick’s advisors, who is likely trying to prove that there is still interest around the league in the former Pro Bowl quarterback. This is where the Seattle Seahawks rumors surface, but not where a confirmation is given. Kaepernick’s adviser declined to name the three interested teams, leaving the door open for fans to discuss these NFL rumors across social media.

Tom Jones: Don’t stand for NFL teams not signing Colin Kaepernick https://t.co/uiiPj7tjsv via @TB_Times — Justine Griffin (@SunBizGriffin) May 12, 2017

There is certainly a list of teams that could potentially sign Colin Kaepernick as a free agent. He decided to opt out of his luxurious contract with the San Francisco 49ers to test free agency, but those plans haven’t yielded a new deal yet. Colin Kaepernick’s stats also appear good enough to warrant the interest of many NFL teams, but he comes with the baggage of a lot of fans continuing to be frustrated in his personal protests from last year. Fair or not, it could be a reason that some teams decide not to wade into a possible public relations risk.

Kaepernick played parts of six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. During that time, he posted a 28-30 record as the starting quarterback, finishing his time in San Francisco with an 88.9 quarterback rating. In 69 total games, Kaepernick had 12,271 passing yards, 72 passing touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. He also had an additional 2,300 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. Those would be impressive numbers for most quarterbacks, especially taking into account his touchdown-to-interception ratio.

#News via #ESPN SportsCenter Video: Seahawks, Cardinals and Ravens are possible landing spots for Colin Kaepernick – Herm Edwards (ESPN) pic.twitter.com/QgqXglcNFN — Jorge Luis Lopez Esq (@lopezgovlaw) May 12, 2017

There are unconfirmed Seattle Seahawks rumors coming from NFL analyst Herm Edwards that the team has contacted Colin Kaepernick’s agent about signing as the backup quarterback. Edwards also spoke on television about the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens possibly being the other two teams that want to bring on Kaepernick as a backup quarterback. On paper, all three franchises make sense, as Kaepernick could back up Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Carson Palmer (Cardinals), or Joe Flacco (Ravens) with very little effort.

The Colin Kaepernick rumors have been going on for several years, even as he was relegated to the backup quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Close to a dozen teams have been linked to him since the NFL offseason began, with the Seahawks getting mentioned several times prior to this. While there may be some fans frustrated that the front office is approaching Kaepernick’s agent, a reality is that he might be the perfect backup to Russell Wilson. After not addressing the quarterback position during the 2017 NFL Draft, the Seahawks do need to add one.

Fans shouldn’t expect general manager John Schneider or head coach Pete Carroll to address these latest Seattle Seahawks rumors, but the similarities in style between Kaepernick and Wilson might actually make him a huge asset to the roster.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]