Chelsea Houska is enjoying life as a stay-at-home mom with her two kids, including her seven-year-old daughter, Aubree, and her new baby boy, Watson Cole DeBoer.

As she and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer, continue to film for the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea remains focused on her kids and on Thursday, May 11, she shared an adorable photo of Watson laughing at Aubree, who was playing peek-a-boo with her baby brother.

“This boy absolutely ADORES his sister,” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of her video on Instagram.

Chelsea Houska welcomed son Watson on January 24 with husband Cole DeBoer. As for Aubree, Houska is currently sharing custody of her oldest child with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, who is only allowed to visit with the child under the strict supervision of his parents.

Lind also shares a younger daughter, Paislee, with his former girlfriend, Taylor Halbur.

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, expressed their desire for a big family before their October 2016 wedding and now, fans are wondering if they will soon add yet another member to their family.

Although Chelsea Houska doesn’t appear to have any immediate plans to get pregnant with a third child, she told People Magazine last year, before Watson’s birth, that she would like to have at least two more children.

“I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many!” she said. “I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer struck up a romance in mid-2014 after coming into contact with one another at a gas station. As the reality star recalled during an interview with Us Weekly magazine one year later, she was immediately attracted to DeBoer, but because they were both shy, they didn’t actually talk when they first crossed paths.

Luckily, they later linked up via social media.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” Chelsea Houska gushed. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

“He’s so good with her,” the proud mom continued. “And I seriously am not an emotional person, but I cry all the time because I’m so happy.”

In addition to Chelsea Houska’s her baby, her fellow Teen Mom 2 cast members have also been expanding their families. In fact, just one day before Chelsea Houska welcomed son Watson, Jenelle Evans and her fiancé, David Eason, welcomed daughter Ensley.

Leah Messer appears to be content as a mother of three but when it comes to Kailyn Lowry, she too is ready to welcome another child. As she revealed in February of this year, she is currently expecting her third child with Chris Lopez, whom she is no longer dating.

Since Lowry announced her third pregnancy, she has faced massive amounts of backlash online from fans who have compared her to Evans and suggested her decision to get pregnant was irresponsible.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, tune into the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 later this year. No word yet on a Season 8 premiere date.

