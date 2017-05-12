Calista Flockhart Returns To ‘Supergirl’ To Round Out Season 2

Calista Flockhart’s Cat Grant triumphantly returns to Supergirl, as seen from the latest trailer for Episode 2.15, titled “Resist.”

Supergirl fans haven’t seen their most favorite/hated character, Cat Grant, since the beginning of Season 2 (they haven’t seen her in more than six months, to be more specific).

But the new trailer for the May 15 episode shows that Calista Flockhart triumphantly returns to Supergirl with the words (no surprise here) “I’m back,” as seen in the latest trailer released by The CW on Monday.

Last month, E! News exclusively revealed that Calista Flockhart, who hasn’t appeared on Supergirl since Season 2 Episode 2, would make a return to the CW show for the final two episodes of the season.

Calista Flockhart’s Cat Grant became a fan favorite on Supergirl Season 1. Despite — or perhaps because of — her sometimes catty behavior towards employee Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), she helped drive up the show’s ratings during the first season.

While the exact reasons for Calista Flockhart’s return for the final two episodes of Season 2 remain unknown, the new trailer suggests that Cat Grant will be at the center of attention in the next Supergirl episode, which airs this coming Monday, May 15.

Calista Flockhart returns as Cat Grant in Supergirl episode 2.21.

Watch the promo

HERE: https://t.co/WavO2Hp0kF pic.twitter.com/3VAcYB3WuJ — The Nerd Hub (@NerdHubOfficial) May 10, 2017

Calista Flockhart, whose character Cat Grant proved to be a vital part of Supergirl Season 1, had to suddenly leave Season 2 after the show migrated from CBS (Los Angeles) to The CW (Vancouver).

Calista Flockhart wanted to say in L.A., so she agreed to feature in only the first two episodes of Supergirl Season 2 – only to give a legitimate explanation to viewers why her character, Cat Grant, had to disappear from the show all of a sudden.

The first two episodes of the season showed Cat Grant leaving her leading position at CatCo to take a long sabbatical and “seek out new challenges.” While it’s unclear why Calista Flockhart changed her mind and if she’s willing to bring back her status of “regular character” on Supergirl, she’s not the only one returning for the end of the season.

Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Superman on Supergirl, is also reportedly returning for the two final episodes of the season. It’s unclear why The CW is bringing back all of its crucial characters toward the end of Season 2, but fans are already talking about the possible cancellation of the show after the season, which wraps on May 22.

Supergirl has not been renewed for Season 3 yet, and the current season’s ratings aren’t looking good. While the CW show debuted Season 2 at more than three million viewers, most recent episodes barely even reach 1.9 million.

Could Calista Flockhart bring back strong ratings to Supergirl with the return of her sarcastic and catty character, Cat Grant? Supergirl fans will find out the answer to the question in the coming weeks.

Calista Flockhart’s character Cat Grant leaving Supergirl left James (Mehcad Brooks) in charge of CatCo, and it has drawn ire from some feminist fans who did not seem excited about a male character being the boss of the lead character, Kara Danvers.

Supergirl executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, however, stressed back in October that “the strongest quote-unquote feminist thing about the show is Kara herself,” as well as the CW series showing how Kara overcomes challenges standing in her way “both physically and emotionally,” according to E! News.

Kreisberg also insisted that Calista Flockhart’s return to Supergirl has been on everyone’s minds since the day she finished filming her final scene. The executive producer stressed that they were working hard to get Cat Grant back for “as many [episodes] as we can get.”

Calista Flockhart has finally returned on Supergirl, but only for two final episodes of Season 2 — or is she willing to bring back her “regular” status in Season 3, if Supergirl is renewed?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]