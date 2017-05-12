‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley And Dina Face Off, Can She Protect Abby From Her Mother?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead during the week of May 15 between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her estranged mother, Dina (Marla Adams). Abby (Melissa Ordway) confessed that she called her grandmother without giving her name just to hear the sound of her voice. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that’s when Ashley realizes that she had to put her beef with her mother aside for Abby’s sake!

According to the May 22 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Ashley was upset at first that Abby called her mother. She wanted to protect Abby from getting hurt by Dina. After she had time to think about it, she realized that Abby’s curiosity is normal. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Ashley begins to soften her hard stance against Dina for Abby’s sake!

“Ashley knows her daughter wants to reach out and connect with Dina, but Ashley also wants to protect Abby from feeling the same pain Dina caused her as a child,” Eileen Davidson explained.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby wants to not only wants to get to know her grandma, but she is interested in learning more about Mergeron Enterprises. Ashley admitted that she is curious to why her mother is selling her successful cosmetic empire too.

“Ashley harbors a lot of resentment toward Dina for the way she walked out on their family and hurt John,” Young and the Restless showrunner Mal Young disclosed.

“However, she also shares Abby’s natural sense of curiosity about Dina. She wonders what bring her mother back after all this time and she questions her motives.”

Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that one of the reasons that Dina may have come back around is to let Ashley know that John Abbott was her biological father, not Brent Davis.

Years ago, Ashley discovered that her father wasn’t John Abbott, the man who raised her, but Brent Davis. The juicy scoop was very upsetting for Ashley. In every way that counted, John was her father, so the Abbotts’ agreed to never talk about her paternity secret. Is it possible that Dina returned to bring it up once again?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby noticed that her mother is extremely uncomfortable about Dina’s intentions. Abby wants to make it better for her, but at the same time, she wants to meet her grandmother.

“Abby picks up on the fact that not only is Ashley upset that Abby contacted Dina, but Ashley is extremely cautious about Dina’s real intentions,” Young revealed.

Ashley advises her daughter not to trust Dina under any circumstances. Ashley tries to calm Abby’s curiosity about her grandma, but she informs her mother she wants to meet her and see how she is for herself.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that the idea of Dina and Abby meeting rattles her. She returns home and finds her mother waiting to have a chat with her in her living room.

“Her mother, who walked out on their family, is now deciding to walk back in at her own leisure,” Young and the Restless showrunner said. “And even more, now that Dina is confronting Ashley up close and personally, Ashley can’t avoid a conversation with her, as she has since hearing the Dina arrived in Genoa City.”

The Young and the Restless fans, why do you think Dina wants to talk to Ashley? Do you think she wants to sell Mergeron Enterprises to her children? Is Ashley’s biological father really John Abbott?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]