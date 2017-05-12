Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx may be dating. In fact, if rumors are true, they’ve been dating for nearly four years and recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris.

According to the latest report regarding the couple’s alleged romance, the super secretive duo traveled to France earlier this month, and apparently, the actress’ former husband, Tom Cruise, was close by.

On May 12, E! News shared details of their alleged rendezvous and noted that their rumored romance was “not a secret among their friends.”

“Jamie wrapped filming on Robin Hood and Katie flew in to Paris to meet him for a few days,” a source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the insider added, “Tom Cruise was filming Mission Impossible 6 only a few blocks away, but Katie and Jamie stayed inside their hotel…and didn’t leave.”

E! News revealed Mission: Impossible 6 began filming last month.

Last day on set of Robin Hood…. been a hell of a ride. On my way to my summer job #beatshazam #foxxonfox #maytwentyfoxx may 25th on fox music money and all of my friends A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on May 9, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Jamie Foxx shared a photo of his final day on the set of Robin Hood on May 9. In the film, which is due out next year, Foxx reportedly plays Little John.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were first linked to one another in 2013 after they seemingly hit it off during a charity event in the Hamptons. During the party, Holmes and Foxx were seen dancing with other guests, and a short time later, they reportedly reunited in Los Angeles.

As for their latest alleged excursion, the source told E! News that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were expected to arrive home in the United States on Tuesday, but because there was a problem with their private plane, they were forced to extend their vacation.

“Jamie had a big smile on his face as they returned to their hotel and snuck in through a private entrance,” the source said. “They were very discreet and made sure to always enter and exit the hotel and the car separately.”

A second source noted that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who were spotted enjoying a dinner date in New York City last month, ultimately made their way back to the States on Thursday morning.

While former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan seemed to confirm Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship months ago during an appearance on Theo Von and Matt Cole Weiss’ podcast, she later said she “misspoke.”

“I’ve never seen them together. He’s never told me he’s dating her,” she said.

Although fans may never know for sure whether Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are currently involved in a romance, a report last year suggested they were hiding their relationship due to an odd divorce clause.

“[Katie Holmes] signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce,” a source revealed to Radar Online.

According to the report, Katie Holmes is free to date whomever she pleases. However, when it comes to doing so publicly, she’s reportedly not allowed to confirm her romance, nor is she allowed to have another man near her daughter, Suri.

“[Katie Holmes] wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms — and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself,” the source added.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]