Mel B Visibly Relaxed After 5-Year Restraining Order Granted

Mel B was spotted in Los Angeles visibly relaxed and cheery after an L.A. judge granted a restraining order against the nanny, whom Mel B claimed had an affair with her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, and even got pregnant by him.

As Melanie “Mel B” Brown’s court battle against both her estranged husband Belafonte and the nanny of their only daughter Madison rages on, the former Spice Girl stepped out for a stroll around L.A. on Monday, according to the Sun.

Mel B looked the epitome of happiness in her pretty pink maxi dress, just a week after an L.A. court slapped the nanny, named Lorraine Gilles, with the restraining order ordering her to stay 100 yards away from Mel B.

Mel B looks relaxed in pretty maxi dress as she takes daughter Madison for day out amid divorce battle – via @TheSun https://t.co/YUkpbC85gq pic.twitter.com/E5RlaYOGSk — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) May 12, 2017

The L.A. judge granted the five-year restraining order against Gilles several weeks after it was requested by Mel B, who also accuses the nanny of having in possession her sex tapes.

Mel B, who locked horns with her estranged husband Belafonte in a bitter divorce and custody battle, alleges that Gilles has harassed her. Mel B also claims the nanny had a seven-year sexual relationship with Belafonte and even got pregnant by him.

Gilles, who Mel B claims was forced by Belafonte to get an abortion, is also accused of hiding sex tapes featuring Mel B in a storage locker.

The restraining order comes amid Mel B’s heated divorce and custody battle against her estranged husband, but the Spice Girl showed no sign of distress during her stroll with Belafonte’s biological daughter around L.A.

Madison, who copied her celebrity mom’s pink dress during their cheery stroll, will now be seeing her father Belafonte after the court allowed Mel B’s estranged husband, whom she accuses of mental and physical abuse, to visit his daughter for the first time since he was slapped with a restraining order for Mel B and her kids.

She won't take them off A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

Mel B, who also has two other daughters from her previous partners, made headlines earlier this year when she went public with accusations that Belafonte repeatedly beat her in jealous rages and subjected her to years of mental and physical abuse during their 10-year marriage.

Mel B is fighting a violent two-front court war against both Belafonte and Gilles, as the former Spice Girl accuses the latter of having sex tapes of Mel B, photos of Gilles and Belafonte, Spice Girls memorabilia, and photos of her recently deceased father – all stashed in her storage locker.

It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:23am PST

Last month, Mel B even visited the storage locker in Hollywood – where she thought Gilles stored 12 to 15 boxes of Mel B’s stuff, including the sex tape – but left empty-handed as she found nothing there, according to TMZ.

Mel B even had to call local police after Public Storage staffers refused to let her access the locker storage.

Mel B, who claims Gilles and Belafonte have extorted her, threatening to release sex tapes featuring the Spice Girl, is being sued for defamation by the nanny, according to People magazine.

Gilles, who is reportedly suing Mel B for defamation, has previously confirmed she had an abortion, but insisted that she got pregnant after a one-night stand and that she told Mel B about it.

In April, the court ruled that Mel B’s restraining order against her estranged husband would remain in place until the end of their divorce battle.

Mel B is keeping herself busy and distracted from the heated divorce and custody battle with Belafonte by returning to work on America’s Got Talent.

With my girls @officialmelb @tyrabanks A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Apr 24, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Mel B returns as a judge for America’s Got Talent Season 12, which will premiere on NBC on August 15, 2017.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]