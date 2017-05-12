Kim Kardashian’s Long Hair Is Back, Wears Tight Dress And Heels To Museum With North

Kim Kardashian’s long hair made a reappearance as she took her daughter North to an ice cream museum in a tight, black dress and high heels.

Kardashian, 36, has been sporting her straight, black hair short and shoulder-lengthed as of recently. The reality star brought back her signature long locks, aka “Cher Hair,” for the day on Tuesday.

Kim and North visited the Museum of Ice Cream in Downtown Los Angeles. The Kardashian clan arrived in a crew of luxury vehicles.

However, The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star later revealed that she had the extensions removed already and was back to short hair.

Kim was filming for the E! reality series throughout the day, so a camera crew followed closely behind.

Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4, joined along for the family outing.

The reality star’s friend Jonathan Cheban, assistants, and a security team were also in tow, Daily Mail reported.

The mother-of-two flashed her famous curves in a tight, black midi-length dress. She accessorized with her husband, Kanye West’s, Yeezy gold necklaces and a pair of black, lace-up stiletto heels.

North West was looking stylish as well in a cream-colored dress with embellishments across the bottom. She wore a black t-shirt underneath and black sneakers.

The three-year-old was photographed carrying an ice cream cone the size of her head.

The mother and daughter seemed to have a blast at the museum, which had sprinkle pits and gummy bear bins.

Naturally, the social media queen shared her day with her fans on Snapchat with videos and pictures.

Kim Kardashian’s security team was following the reality star extremely close. The number of security members and potential risk has increased for the reality star immensely since her October 2016 robbery in Paris.

Later on during the day, the gang was joined by the youngest Kardashian sister, Khloe, 32.

Khloe and Kourtney looked dressed down compared to their sister Kim in heels. Both sisters wore sneakers, workout leggings, and zip-up track jackets.

Kourtney wore a velour sports bra underneath her burgundy jacket, while Khloe covered up a bit more in a black top.

