‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spoilers: Will Spoby Get Back Together?

Patient fans of Pretty Little Liars only have a few weeks to go in order to satisfy their curiosity and find out who A.D. actually is. Many fans are also wondering if Spoby, Spencer and Toby, will get back together now that Toby’s wife, Yvonne, has died in an accident–and it seems Ashley Benson gave a major clue during an interview.

While Hanna and Caleb seem to get their happily ever after for their high school romance, Ashley revealed that in Pretty Little Liars land, not everything is tied up neatly with a bow. Although it may look like the pair could reunite thanks to Yvonne no longer being part of the picture, Ashley Benson totally ruined any hope we had of the couple getting back together in a recent interview.

“I really thought Toby and Spencer were really cute together. They were just so cute. They had a lot of things in common. They loved books and could teach each other things and they were very, very cute together. I was sad that they ended up not being together. But I’ve always loved them,” she said in an interview with Seventeen about Pretty Little Liars.

So it looks like those who shipped the couple won’t get their happy ending after all. But maybe Spencer will get a happily ever after with Detective Marco Furey whom she has been cozy with in the last few episodes. After all she’s been through this season–being shot, seeing her former high school love marry someone else and finding out that Mary Drake is her real mother, it seems that Pretty Little Liars’ Spencer totally deserves to have something turn out right for her.

But what about the other couples on Pretty Little Liars? Ezra and Aria still haven’t worked out all of their issues, and it seems to hang in the balance whether or not Ezra will ultimately choose Aria or go back to the love of his life, Nicole. Now that Ezra’s engagement to Aria caused a major setback for Nicole’s progress, will he call it off in order to placate his fragile ex? Will Aria lose Ezra due to something A.D. has on her? Or will she lose her friends by making a deal with A.D. and getting herself off the game board completely?

Paige and Emily seem to have found their way back together after their high school romance and reuniting in college as a couple. Although Paige was offered her dream job at the University of Iowa, she turned it down to stay in town and try again with Emily to make their relationship work. But in Pretty Little Liars universe, can anything truly work out? Will A.D. somehow find a way to meddle with their relationship as well and create further problems to drive the pair apart?

Does the reunion of Paige and Emily mean that Emily’s relationship with Alison will only be platonic from now on, or will the Pretty Little Liars couple actually reunite as well? Alison has been through the ringer as well, especially with the recent discovery that her baby is actually Emily’s, so this might pull the two closer together than before. Plus, Alison, despite all of her negative qualities, deserves a happy ending as well.

But while Pretty Little Liars is about to come to an end, Lucy Hale has announced that she will be back on the small screen without much of an interruption. Her new series, Life Sentence, was recently picked up and will begin shooting. The show is about a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer and all of the crazy choices she makes in the wake of it. She later finds out she was diagnosed by mistake and has to live with the decisions she made.

[Featured Image byLaura Cavanaugh/Stringer/Getty Images]