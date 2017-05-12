‘Teem Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell Definitely Wants More Kids Despite Postpartum Fears

It’s no secret that Catelynn Lowell has suffered severely with postpartum depression and that it has affected her desire to have children in the near future. While husband Tyler Baltierra has stated he wants kids immediately, Catelynn has said that how much she went through after she had her now 2-year-old daughter, Novalee Reign, makes her hesitant to get pregnant again.

The Teen Mom OG star recently revealed that despite all of her misgivings and being terrified of a relapse, she still wants to make Nova a big sister.

She opened up on Kate Casey’s podcast, Reality Life With Kate Casey.

“Believe me, I want another baby too. I think struggling with postpartum and it being so severe… It’s kind of scary for me, in a way. That definitely deters me a little bit from wanting another child. I keep telling myself that whenever [I get pregnant], because it will [happen] eventually, you just have to have that support system. We definitely want more kids, it’s just when… I don’t know,” she said.

Catelynn Lowell suffered from postpartum depression so badly that she eventually had to seek inpatient treatment. She spent a few weeks away from her young family, including time over the Easter holidays.

The postpartum depression but a serious toll on Catelynn Lowell’s relationship with her husband, Tyler Baltierra. He often expressed that he felt like she was “dragging him down” and told her that with his own depression struggles, he couldn’t live with her the rest of his life if she didn’t find a way to get better. But while the pair have battled divorce rumors, they are still going strong and trying to figure out a way to make their relationship work, despite admitting that neither of their parents have been the best role models for good romantic relationships.

Although Catelynn didn’t suffer from postpartum depression after giving birth to her first daughter, Carly, whom the pair gave up for adoption, she still worries that since she’s had it once, she will have it again.

She opened up about her fears in an interview with People.

“I’ve definitely been thinking about it and that’s the one thing that’s holding me back, honestly. Especially because they say if you’ve had postpartum once, you have a higher chance of getting it with your next. With Nova, I thought it was severe because I struggled with anxiety already and panic attacks and depression. So that is definitely the thing that scares me the most. I want to have a big family and have a lot of kids, but it’s scary. It’s definitely scary,” she said.

She went on to explain that her panic attacks were not run-of-the-mill and that she often suffered from “hate” from viewers because they judged her for spending so much time in bed. However, Catelynn Lowell describes her episodes as paralytic.

“People used to dog on me bad, but I don’t think people understood the fact that my panic attacks are paralytic panic attacks, which is where I can not think, I can not function or move or hear any noises. I just sit in a ball and cry. It’s weird, but I cannot function,” she said.

Although Catelynn Lowell has said several times throughout Teen Mom OG that her mother, April, wasn’t the best role model for her nor was the best mother, the pair seem to have mended their relationship. She now trusts April to babysit Nova and would also call her mom to come over and help during really bad depressive episodes.

Catelynn Lowell says she is working on putting a plan in place in case postpartum depression strikes again.

