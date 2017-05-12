Kailyn Lowry was involved in a heated feud earlier this week after Farrah Abraham’s boyfriend and rumored fiancé, Simon Saran, called for fans to protest Sea World.

“Sea World is at [Kailyn Lowry]’s house, right?” someone responded.

“Sure, if you are looking to free Shamu!” Saran shot back, seemingly taking aim at the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star’s weight.

Kailyn Lowry quickly got word of Saran’s harsh comment, which was shared via Radar Online on May 11, and told Saran, “Shamu is almost as wide as your girlfriend’s vag.”

“Or as wide as the door your baby daddy ran through when he heard you were pregnant! Got a baby by buster lol,” Saran continued.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry went on to take aim at Farrah Abraham’s lady parts and prompted Saran to target her alleged promiscuity.

“At least he didn’t have curtains to run through,” she said.

“Girl everyone has ran through you!” Saran noted.

Kailyn Lowry continued on, seemingly poking fun at herself by asking if she was “white trash” and a “h**.” She then said she’s already heard it all and encouraged Saran to take his “b***s” out of Farrah Abraham’s purse. In response, Saran said Lowry was the one who implied that she was white trash.

Saran also stated that Kailyn Lowry’s line up likely includes “100 mother f**kers.”

Kailyn Lowry is currently expecting her third child with a third man. As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, Lowry shares a seven-year-old son, Isaac, with her ex-boyfriend, and also shares custody of her youngest son, three-year-old Lincoln, with her former husband, Javi Marroquin. As for her third child, Lowry recently named Chris Lopez as her latest baby daddy.

Over the weekend, both Kailyn Lowry and Farrah Abraham hit the red carpet at the MTV Movie And TV Awards and while there, the women reportedly took jabs at one another during interviews with The Dirty.

“I didn’t see Farrah, but her outfit was cute,” Kailyn Lowry sarcastically told the outlet of Abraham’s Bollywood-inspired dress. “It’s not a costume party, but whatever. I’m not sure why it would offend people, but she already did that costume thing at the VMA’s last year. It’s old.”

Firing back at her fellow Teen Mom, Abraham later told The Dirty, “Was she even invited? Her look of being pregnant has been done and is old. Stop getting knocked up by randoms.”

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

Kailyn Lowry is just one of the many Teen Mom stars who has found themselves in the midst of a feud with Farrah Abraham and her partner. As fans will recall, the couple has also taken aim at Amber Portwood and her fiancé, Matt Baier, in recent months. They were even involved in a dramatic in-person fight at the end of last year when they reunited on stage to film the Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion special.

During filming, Saran began to apologize to Baier for previously comparing him to a pedophile. However, before he could, Abraham interjected and said that Baier did look like a pedophile. At that point, Abraham and Portwood were believed to have gotten into a physical altercation as Abraham’s dad, Michael, and Baier also began to feud.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, don’t miss the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2. While the pregnant reality star and her fellow moms are believed to be filming currently, a premiere date has not yet been established.

[Featured Image by MTV]