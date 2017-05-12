‘Bachelor Nation’ Breakups On The Way, Reality Steve Teases: Which Couples May Be Calling It Quits?

It has been a while since “Bachelor Nation” got to celebrate any weddings among their engaged couples, but at least until now, a handful of pairs remained together and were seemingly working toward tying the knot. Some rumors have swirled about trouble among some of the duos, but nothing solid has emerged as of yet. However, gossip guru Reality Steve just shared a juicy tweet that has “Bachelor Nation” supporters bracing for bad news.

Reality Steve just tweeted that there are splits on the way among the Bachelor and Bachelorette couples that are still together, and unfortunately, he noted that there are multiple breakups on the horizon. Reality Steve added that for those who have been paying close attention to social media, these impending splits likely wouldn’t come as a surprise.

Granted, Reality Steve rarely believes that any Bachelor or Bachelorette couple will last for long, but the franchise has had a relatively decent track record lately. The Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have been engaged for two years now, but they have made it clear that they are in no hurry to tie the knot. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got engaged a year ago during their Bachelorette finale and have surprised some by managing to stay together, and Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell got engaged during his season of The Bachelor last year.

This organization has melted our hearts. @uheroes is doing incredible work in the human trafficking. I'm sitting at a table with a picture of a girl named Julie and her story of escape and being rescued by this organization changed her life. She recently graduated from law school, and has been featured in Forbes magazines 100 most powerful women in Mexico! @more.co @efgpr check them out if you feel empowered to help! A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on May 2, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass got engaged last summer on Bachelor in Paradise and they have talked about getting close to setting a wedding date for later this year, then there are Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi who got engaged during the most recent Bachelor finale. Another couple that met thanks to the franchise and had many swooning over their relationship was Becca Tilley and Robert Graham, although it would be a stretch to say that a split there would rock “Bachelor Nation” all that much or be worthy of an official announcement.

While Reality Steve didn’t exactly specify whether the splits are coming from just engaged couples or perhaps someone already married, “Bachelor Nation” fans do seem to be focusing on the unmarried pairs in terms of their guesses. The gossip king did not say how soon people could expect to hear anything official regarding any breakups, but he has a pretty solid track record of being correct when he shares these kinds of teases.

While all of the guesses are speculation at this point, sadly, Ben and Lauren seem to be perhaps the most likely impending breakup. There have been rumors swirling about them for quite some time now, and other than a few social media posts here and there, Lauren and Ben seem to be heading in different directions for the most part.

Lauren and Ben have been a bit more prominent lately again due to their connection to Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings. However, Ben and Lauren have raised more than a few eyebrows over the past few months over what seems to be a fairly obvious disconnect in their relationship. The Bachelor fans are rooting for Lauren and Ben to remain together, but when Reality Steve teases that there are breakup announcements on the way, it’s hard not to worry about Higgins and Bushnell.

When you wear a $30 dress and feel like a million bucks next to your boo ???? A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on May 11, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have only been engaged for a few months, and Grimaldi did relocate to Los Angeles to live with Viall as he tackled Dancing With the Stars. Nick was recently eliminated, leading some to speculate that his relationship with Vanessa might not last that long once the cameras are gone. However, TMZ reports that the Bachelor stars have been looking at new places together in Los Angeles, specifically in the South Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Given that, it doesn’t sound as if a split between Nick and Vanessa is imminent.

What other “Bachelor Nation” couples might be breaking up? JoJo and Jordan haven’t been in any rush to work on wedding planning, but there haven’t been any flashing red flags that they’re about to break up, and the same can be said for Kaitlyn and Shawn. Carly and Evan seem to be doing perhaps the best out of any of the pairs out there, as there really have not been any rumors or worries about them since Bachelor in Paradise wrapped up last fall. If Evan and Carly were to announce a breakup, that would surely stun the franchise’s fans.

Deep in the ❤️ #iHeartCountry A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on May 7, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Many fans are speculating that Becca and Robert are no longer together, but that wouldn’t be a split that would shake up the franchise’s viewers all that much. Do you think that Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell are on the verge of a breakup or is it one of the other Bachelor or Bachelorette couples who may be ready to call it quits? If Reality Steve is sharing a tease like this now, it seems likely that something official will be emerging sooner rather than later and fans are bracing themselves for what may be coming.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]