‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Engaged? Final Rose Ceremony Filmed In Madrid Two Weeks Before Premiere

Filming for Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette wrapped up in Madrid this week, and spoilers point to a romantic ending to the Texas attorney’s journey to find love. After weeks of dates, rose ceremonies, and drama, Rachel narrowed her choices down to two guys.

With less than two weeks until the Bachelorette premiere airs on ABC, fans are anxious to find out if Rachel got engaged at the final rose ceremony and if the guy she rejected will be the next Bachelor. Here are the latest spoilers for Rachel’s season, including some intel on the guys who made it past hometowns and overnight dates and on to the final rose ceremony.

Filming for Season 13 of ABC’s popular reality dating series started in late March. In the early weeks of filming, the show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, shared photos on Twitter of Rachel and some of her guys. That was long before she started narrowing down her choices and traveling around the world.

At least 30 guys were cast for the season that started out at the Bachelor mansion in Los Angeles. Over the past seven weeks, the cast and crew had traveled across the United States and around the world. According to Reality Steve, the first three international stops for Season 13 were Norway, Denmark, Sweden.

(SPOILER): In case you haven't been paying attention during filming, Rachel will be engaged to one of these 3… pic.twitter.com/Brl4HuMSXS — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 12, 2017

Rachel’s final four guys flew back to the U.S. for hometown dates two weeks ago. Fans should keep their eyes on Dr. Bryan Abasolo, Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger, and Dean Unglert as Reality Steve is confident that they are the guys who went on hometown dates this season.

He goes on to say that Dean was eliminated after hometowns, leaving Eric, Peter, and Bryan as Rachel Lindsay’s final three.

“We all know the final 3 were Eric Bigger, Bryan Abasolo, and Peter Kraus. Hopefully by next week, I will have your ending for you and who Rachel got engaged to, because lets face it, she’s definitely getting engaged this season. I will let you know when I find out.”

It’s not clear how much Rachel knows about the three guys who made it to the overnight dates, but not all of them have squeaky clean backgrounds.

According to Radar Online, Bryan Abasolo, who works as a chiropractor in Miami, was sued by Allstate Insurance in 2016 for submitting false medical records and referring patients for MRIs that they didn’t need.

Radar states that Abasolo’s case was dismissed “with prejudice” in Marcy 2017, just a few weeks before filming for The Bachelorette got underway.

No records have surfaced about Rachel’s other two guys, but the tabloids have a way of uncovering dirt about many contestants each season, so there may be more gossip to come about Eric Bigger and Peter Kraus.

Reality Steve reveals that Eric is a published author, who currently lives in Los Angeles, and Peter owns a personal training company in Wisconsin. Considering Rachel practices law in Dallas, it will be interesting to see if location plays a part in Rachel’s decision.

And if Reality Steve‘s predictions for this season are spot on, Rachel will show off a big Neil Lane diamond engagement ring when the live Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special airs on August 7.

Now, fans who are curious who Rachel picks will have to sift through all of the social media clues to figure out who she gave her final rose to. Or we can wait until Reality Steve shares the intel he has received from his sources. After all, he’s only been wrong about the finale a few times.

Watch the Bachelorette season premiere on May 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC]