A Psychic Read For ‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan, But What Did She Predict For His Future?

Now this is something you don’t read about every day, a psychic working for a newspaper drew tarot cards for Outlander star Sam Heughan. The actor, who is mostly in the news for his dating life — which is a shame, because he’s a talented actor — didn’t actually sit down with the psychic, who reads for The Scottish Sun newspaper. However, there is some truth to what she predicted for the young Scotsman, and it looks like his career, which was launched thanks to the Starz show, is just getting off the ground.

Joan Charles has read for different celebrities for The Scottish Sun over the years, and this time, she read for Outlander star Sam Heughan.

“The first thing that stands out in Sam’s spread is the fact that he is in command of his career and has a strong sense of where he wants things to go. The top cards indicate that London will feature in a new role that has to come for him and that there are celebrations around this.”

Independent sources have confirmed that Outlander star Sam Heughan is currently in talks for a voiceover role as a legendary king, and he’ll be joined by some of his Outlander castmates. More details about this to soon be forthcoming!

Meanwhile, according to Hall of Fame Magazine, Outlander star Sam Heughan is catching up on good TV during his downtime in South Africa. The actor, who is currently dating The Bold and the Beautiful actress Mackenzie Mauzy, obviously needs to occupy his time when his beloved girlfriend is away.

And, it seems, he found something to watch with HBO’s Big Little Lies, which stars Nicole Kidman, Shaileene Woodley, and Reese Witherspoon (among others).

“Besides claiming the heart of one Sam Heughan, Big Little Lies is a black comedy-drama based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The show boasts a stellar cast, with big names such as Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman starring in the series. Divergent actress Shailene Woodley joins the team as well. Adam Scott, Zoe Kravitz, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling, and Lauren Dern complete the cast.”

A fine choice, then!

Meanwhile, according to a different report for Hall of Fame Magazine, Outlander star Sam Heughan is going to have some competition for “cutest star of Outlander” in the fourth season, as Rollo — the trusty dog — has been cast!

“Readers of Gabaldon’s books know exactly that Rollo is a wolf hybrid that becomes a significant part of the Fraser clan after being adopted by young Ian Murray. Fortunately, Starz has cast the puppies early to start training them for their extensive role in the series. The two cute Northern Inuit sidekicks will share the part of Rollo. Author Diana Gabaldon shared her thought about the recent all-important casting for Outlander Season 4. She said, “They look cute, but tough. They should be just right to play Rollo when the time comes. They’d need to growl and look menacing on command, I think, and carry back prey of one kind or another to their master. I assume they wouldn’t let them catch things on camera … especially fish, of course.”

