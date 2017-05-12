‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Kailyn Lowry To Order Paternity Test So Ex-Husband Is Not Named As Child’s Father

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry has had her share of drama stemming from the paternity and relationships surrounding her third child. The soon-to-be mother of three kept silent about who was the actual father of her unborn child for fear that he wouldn’t want to be involved in the child’s life. And now, it appears that Kailyn and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, have been caught in a legal snafu that names him as the father of the child unless proven otherwise.

Radar Online recently discovered a law which states that in Delaware, a child born after a divorce will be assumed to be the ex-husband’s up to 300 days after the divorce is final. As Kailyn Lowry will give birth during this period, it means Marroquin is legally the child’s father unless a paternity test is taken.

???? #kailifornia A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 8, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

In order to relieve Marroquin of his responsibilities as the father of Kailyn Lowry’s new baby, he will have to go to the Office of Vital Statistics and file a denial of paternity, while the actual father, Chris Lopez, will have to file an acknowledgement of paternity.

Kailyn Lowry’s attorney gave a statement about the issue.

“In Delaware law when a child is born within 300 days of the legal end of a marriage, if no party does anything for two years, the former husband will be considered the father of the child. All the mother of the child has to do is simply request that the Family Court determine paternity of the child pursuant to Chapter 8 if Title 13 of the Delaware Code to appropriately determine who is actually the father,” he said.

If neither party cooperates, then the court will order that a paternity test is taken to ensure that they have the correct identity of the father.

Kailyn Lowry has faced criticism from her fans and viewers of Teen Mom 2 for having three babies by three different men. She also was recently slammed by two of her baby daddies, Chris Lopez and Javi Marroquin, for sending a Snapchat of her in bed with another man while seven months pregnant.

Although some thought this behavior was scandalous — Javi and Chris stated they were disgusted and sad for their children — Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she had the man, her friend DJ, are just friends.

Bumpin' A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 6, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

DJ even made a statement to the Dirty, confirming that the pair were not doing anything more than innocently sitting on the bed at her hotel.

“Kail and I are just friends. We are not dating. “I have a lot of respect for her. I think she admires the fact that I find positivity in any circumstance. “The picture of us in bed did not mean anything. Everyone was under the impression that we were being intimate and that wasn’t the case. “As far as people trying to control how she lives her life really baffles me. Who are they to say what someone else should be doing with their life? Everyone is human.”

Kailyn Lowry has stated on Twitter that she thinks she is meant to be single. She also opened up in her blog that she is incredibly nervous about baby No. 3, as this will be the first time she is a single mom from day one with no other help.

The single mother finally revealed that Chris Lopez is the father of her baby after getting sick of tabloids making up stories about who could possibly be the father of the child and saying that she didn’t know who the father was. The last straw came after she did an Ancestry DNA test, which was twisted to make it sound like she was doing a DNA test to reveal the father of her child.

