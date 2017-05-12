Full List of 2017-2018 Officially Renewed Shows For CBS, NBC, ABC, FX, Fox, Hulu, Netflix, And More

The last few days have been really difficult for a lot of people as their TV series have been canceled, but not everything has been overly bad news for everyone. While many shows have seen their runs unexpectedly end, there are also many across the major networks and streaming services which have been officially renewed to carry on for another season or two. Now, it’s time to check out the list of shows which have been officially renewed for 2017-2018.
A number of TV series have already received their official renewals before this past week, but there has been a lot of action over the last couple of days. As reported by Deadline, The Big Bang Theory will be back for seasons 11 and 12, but they’ve known that since March.
It is time to look at the full list of officially renewed shows across all networks as of May 12, 2017. More series may be added, but the list is already quite long. These TV series have officially been renewed and will return to TV for at least the end of 2017 and into 2018.
If a series has not been “officially renewed” by its network or company, it is not on the list as its fate is still unknown. ABC, Fox, The CW, NBC, CBS, and many other networks have a lot of decisions to make and while these shows may be renewed, they’ll have to think long and hard about others.
A few series on this list also are brand new or have premiere dates set during the summer.
ABC
- How to Get Away With Murder
- The $100,000 Pyramid
- American Housewife
- The Bachelor
- Once Upon A Time
- Bachelor In Paradise
- black-ish
- The Middle
- Celebrity Family Feud
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Dancing With The Stars
- Shark Tank
- Still Star-Crossed
- Designated Survivor
- Modern Family
- Downward Dog
- The Goldbergs
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Scandal
As recently reported by Inquisitr, it is expected that season 7 will be the final one for Scandal.
The CW
- Arrow
- The Flash
- Supergirl
- DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow
- Jane the Virgin
- The 100
- iZombie
- Whose Line Is It Anyway?
- Supernatural
- The Originals
- Riverdale
Fox
- American Grit
- Gotham
- MasterChef
- The X-Files
- Bob’s Burgers
- So You Think You Can Dance
- The Last Man on Earth
- Lucifer
- Star
- Lethal Weapon
- The Mick
- Empire
- The Simpsons
It was actually way back into last summer that American Grit knew it was coming back for a second season as reported by TV Line. As for The Simpsons, it will be back at least through season 30 on Fox.
CBS
- The Big Bang Theory
- The Good Fight
- Criminal Minds
- Big Brother
- Man With a Plan
- Kevin Can Wait
- NCIS
- NCIS: New Orleans
- NCIS: Los Angeles
- Blue Bloods
- Hawaii 5-0
- Madam Secretary
- MacGyver
- Bull
- Scorpion
- Life in Pieces
- Mom
- Survivor
NBC
- America’s Got Talent
- Shades of Blue
- The Carmichael Show
- The Night Shift
- America Ninja Warrior
- The Good Place
- Superstore
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago P.D.
- Chicago Med
- Great News
- Midnight Texas
- Marlon
- Hollywood Game Night
- Taken
- The Voice
- This Is Us
This Is Us brought about a lot of discussion and it became incredibly popular in a very short amount of time. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter back in January, it was renewed for seasons two and three on NBC.
FX
- American Horror Story
- Baskets
- Archer
SyFy
- Van Helsing
- Z Nation
- The Expanse
- Killjoy
- The Magicians
- Dark Matter
TNT
- Good Behavior
- The Last Ship
- Animal Kingdom
- Major Crimes
USA
- Mr. Robot
- Suits
- Chrisley Knows Best
- Falling Water
- Colony
Along with the networks, there are also many streaming companies such as Netflix and Hulu along with major cable channels which have officially renewed many of their shows.
Netflix
- 13 Reasons Why
- Orange Is the New Black
- A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Santa Clarita Diet
- Daredevil
- Stranger Things
- Making A Murderer
HBO
- Game of Thrones
- Westworld
- Divorce
- Ballers
- Real Time With Bill Maher
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Insecure
- Crashing
Starz
- American Gods
- Ash vs. Evil Dead
- Outlander
- Survivor’s Remorse
- The Girlfriend Experience
- Power
Hulu
- Difficult People
- Chance
- The Path
- Shut Eye
- The Handmaid’s Tale
If you don’t see your favorite show on this list, don’t end up getting overly nervous just yet. Not all TV series have yet been told that they are officially renewed, but it also doesn’t mean that they have been canceled. Some networks are still mulling over a lot of decisions and need a bit more time.
When it comes to this time of year, it is always a week of great excitement or extreme disappointment. While many TV series and shows are canceled and done with their runs, many others are getting a second, fourth, or even eleventh season. Fox, NBC, Netflix, HBO, Starz, ABC, CBS, The CW…all of them have series which are worth watching and this list shows that many of them will bring at least one more season of entertainment.
