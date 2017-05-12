Full List of 2017-2018 Officially Renewed Shows For CBS, NBC, ABC, FX, Fox, Hulu, Netflix, And More

The last few days have been really difficult for a lot of people as their TV series have been canceled, but not everything has been overly bad news for everyone. While many shows have seen their runs unexpectedly end, there are also many across the major networks and streaming services which have been officially renewed to carry on for another season or two. Now, it’s time to check out the list of shows which have been officially renewed for 2017-2018.

A number of TV series have already received their official renewals before this past week, but there has been a lot of action over the last couple of days. As reported by Deadline, The Big Bang Theory will be back for seasons 11 and 12, but they’ve known that since March.

It is time to look at the full list of officially renewed shows across all networks as of May 12, 2017. More series may be added, but the list is already quite long. These TV series have officially been renewed and will return to TV for at least the end of 2017 and into 2018.

If a series has not been “officially renewed” by its network or company, it is not on the list as its fate is still unknown. ABC, Fox, The CW, NBC, CBS, and many other networks have a lot of decisions to make and while these shows may be renewed, they’ll have to think long and hard about others.

A few series on this list also are brand new or have premiere dates set during the summer.

ABC

How to Get Away With Murder

The $100,000 Pyramid

American Housewife

The Bachelor

Once Upon A Time

Bachelor In Paradise

black-ish

The Middle

Celebrity Family Feud

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Dancing With The Stars

Shark Tank

Still Star-Crossed

Designated Survivor

Modern Family

Downward Dog

The Goldbergs

Grey’s Anatomy

Scandal

As recently reported by Inquisitr, it is expected that season 7 will be the final one for Scandal.

The CW

Arrow

The Flash

Supergirl

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow

Jane the Virgin

The 100

iZombie

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Supernatural

The Originals

Riverdale

Fox

American Grit

Gotham

MasterChef

The X-Files

Bob’s Burgers

So You Think You Can Dance

The Last Man on Earth

Lucifer

Star

Lethal Weapon

The Mick

Empire

The Simpsons

It was actually way back into last summer that American Grit knew it was coming back for a second season as reported by TV Line. As for The Simpsons, it will be back at least through season 30 on Fox.

CBS

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Fight

Criminal Minds

Big Brother

Man With a Plan

Kevin Can Wait

NCIS

NCIS: New Orleans

NCIS: Los Angeles

Blue Bloods

Hawaii 5-0

Madam Secretary

MacGyver

Bull

Scorpion

Life in Pieces

Mom

Survivor

NBC

America’s Got Talent

Shades of Blue

The Carmichael Show

The Night Shift

America Ninja Warrior

The Good Place

Superstore

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med

Great News

Midnight Texas

Marlon

Hollywood Game Night

Taken

The Voice

This Is Us

This Is Us brought about a lot of discussion and it became incredibly popular in a very short amount of time. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter back in January, it was renewed for seasons two and three on NBC.

FX

American Horror Story

Baskets

Archer

SyFy

Van Helsing

Z Nation

The Expanse

Killjoy

The Magicians

Dark Matter

TNT

Good Behavior

The Last Ship

Animal Kingdom

Major Crimes

USA

Mr. Robot

Suits

Chrisley Knows Best

Falling Water

Colony

Along with the networks, there are also many streaming companies such as Netflix and Hulu along with major cable channels which have officially renewed many of their shows.

Netflix

13 Reasons Why

Orange Is the New Black

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Santa Clarita Diet

Daredevil

Stranger Things

Making A Murderer

HBO

Game of Thrones

Westworld

Divorce

Ballers

Real Time With Bill Maher

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Insecure

Crashing

Starz

American Gods

Ash vs. Evil Dead

Outlander

Survivor’s Remorse

The Girlfriend Experience

Power

Hulu

Difficult People

Chance

The Path

Shut Eye

The Handmaid’s Tale

If you don’t see your favorite show on this list, don’t end up getting overly nervous just yet. Not all TV series have yet been told that they are officially renewed, but it also doesn’t mean that they have been canceled. Some networks are still mulling over a lot of decisions and need a bit more time.

When it comes to this time of year, it is always a week of great excitement or extreme disappointment. While many TV series and shows are canceled and done with their runs, many others are getting a second, fourth, or even eleventh season. Fox, NBC, Netflix, HBO, Starz, ABC, CBS, The CW…all of them have series which are worth watching and this list shows that many of them will bring at least one more season of entertainment.

[Featured Image by CBS]