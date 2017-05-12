‘Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham Reveals Why She Calls Her Dad By His First Name

Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham is known for her contentious relationship with her family, especially her parents, Michael and Debra. The reality TV star has been seen calling her father by his first name, Michael, for several seasons, and many people have wondered why she would do so. Most people took this as a sign of disrespect, but Farrah’s mom Debra revealed the reasoning behind Farrah Abraham dropping “mom” and “dad.”

According to The Ashley,Farrah Abraham has had different reasons for calling her dad by his first name over the years. At first, Farrah said she was trying to ensure she didn’t hurt her half-sister, Ashley’s, feelings as Michael isn’t her biological father. Later, Farrah said that she did so because her dad took her mother’s side after the 2010 incident in which an altercation occurred between Farrah and her mother and lead to the police being called to their Iowa home. Farrah and Debra still can’t agree on what exactly happened that day.

However, according to Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, it’s actually a cultural thing and has been handed down from her paternal family, who hail from Denmark.

Debra explained in a recent interview.

“In our family that’s not a big deal because a lot of my relatives on my dad’s side are from Denmark. We’re only second generation in the United States. I [grew up] hearing my dad call his parents [by their first names]. It’s just a thing. I don’t know for all Danes but for them and everyone on their side of their family, everybody calls everybody by their first names,” Debra explained.

However, a lot of people aren’t necessarily buying this explanation, as Farrah Abraham has always been extremely disrespectful to both of her parents. In the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Farrah explodes at her father as he tries to help her get balloons ready for Sophia’s birthday party.

The three of them are currently working on their issues on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition where Farrah said she would describe her father as a “pansy” if she had one word to do so.

And even though it’s “not a big deal” in Denmark, Debra still doesn’t let Farrah call her by her first name.

“When she tries to pull that on me though I’m like, ‘No, I’m your mother!'” Debra said.

So if it isn’t a big deal, why doesn’t Debra stand for it?

Currently, however, Farrah Abraham has revealed that she and her mother are no longer speaking. She has also stated that she isn’t interested in attending her wedding and will be “happy for her from afar.”

She has also slammed her mother for being a narcissist, and part of the issues between the pair is the inability to come to an agreement about what happened during the 2010 physical altercation.

Farrah Abraham hinted the pair would be discussing it at length in a further episode of Marriage Bootcamp.

“There is an episode where we talk about traumatic experiences, my mom and I, and we still cannot get on the same page. So, sometimes between lie detector tests and traumatic experiences, there’s just a certain point in time where you’re like, ‘Somebody does not have the wherewithal to take accountability to even remember things,’ and you’re like, ‘Why do I even want to be around them anymore?’ The best narcissists can block things out and act like nothing ever happened to just keep going,” she said.

Unfortunately, it seems that Farrah Abraham has also ensured that her daughter does not have a continued relationship with her grandmother, either.

