Hampton, VA Amber Alert Issued For 8-Month-Old Chloe Johnson, Baby And Mother May Have Been Abducted

Authorities from Hampton, Virginia issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for an eight-month-old child named Chloe Johnson, who is believed to have been abducted together with her mother, 34-year-old Keir Johnson.

According to a report from ABC 13 News Now, local authorities have been searching for Chloe and her mother since they were last reported seen on April 30. And while detectives have theorized that Chloe and Keir Johnson may have possibly been abducted by someone, they aren’t sure whether the suspect is male or female.

In an interview with News Now, Johnson’s mother said that she only wishes for her daughter and granddaughter to be found alive and well.

“I don’t feel well because I miss her,” said Rhonda Crews.

“You know I’m not in a good mood, I haven’t been in a while. I haven’t been sleeping well but as soon as she comes home everything will fall back into place and I’ll be glad to get her home.”

BREAKING: Hampton Police issue #AmberAlert in missing person Keir Johnson case.https://t.co/qtglXWAR9r — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) May 11, 2017

Keir Johnson’s Facebook profile was last updated publicly on March 19 with a photo of herself with baby Chloe, and does not contain any public information hinting at how or why she and her daughter disappeared.

One day before the Hampton, VA Amber Alert was issued, ABC 13 News Now wrote in a separate report that the town has updated its electronic billboards, in hopes of finding Keir and Chloe Johnson. Family members claimed that Keir Johnson was supposed to go to Buckroe Beach to take her daughter “for a walk.”

On Thursday, Hampton police officials issued a statement elaborating on the reasons why they believe the missing mother and daughter were abducted. They chose not to disclose the specifics of the case, wrote WAVY.com, but stressed it was unusual for Keir Johnson to not keep in touch with her loved ones or disappear for an extended period of time.

“Keir and Chloe’s family are concerned due to the length of time that has passed since they last had contact with them. It is out of the norm for Keir to be gone for an extended amount of time and to not make contact with family or friends.”

#AMBERALERT Have you seen Keir and Chloe Johnson – believed to be abducted from Hampton, Va; reported missing on May 1 @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/BMLQ4QIWQb — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) May 12, 2017

WAVY.com added that Hampton police chief Terry Sult is scheduled to provide an update on the case at 2 p.m. today, Eastern time.

Since the launch of the Amber Alert system, a total of 868 children were successfully rescued and returned to their guardians as of February 24, 2017, according to a fact sheet from Missing Kids. And in a similar case to what police are suspecting with the ongoing Hampton, VA Amber Alert, the most recent success story documented on the fact sheet took place on November 11 of last year, when the abductor of two young siblings in Tempe, Arizona was arrested, with both children safely found and rescued.

According to the Hampton, VA Amber Alert for Chloe Johnson, the eight-month-old baby stands 2’5″ tall and weighs 20 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her mother Keir stands 4’11” and weighs 140 pounds, also with black hair and dark-colored eyes, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and glasses. Keir was driving a black 2013 Kia Optima, with Virginia plate number VAW-2197, in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton at the time she and her daughter disappeared.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Keir and Chloe Johnson is encouraged to contact Hampton police at their tip line, (757) 727-6505, or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP for those who want to leave anonymous tips. Tips can also be sent anonymously via text message, by texting “HAMPTONDTIPS” and the tip to the number 274637.

The Inquisitr will provide updates on the Hampton, VA Amber Alert story when available, as the search for Chloe Johnson and her mother continues.

[Featured Image by Hampton Police Department]