‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Guide: How To Collect Coins Easier

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was just released two weeks ago, and fans are already hooked with its impressive gameplay and features. One of the game’s highlights is the massive amount of customization items made accessible with a certain amount of coins.

In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, players have the chance to customize their own kart depending on their preferences. However, each item comes with a price before being unlocked and this is where the coins come in.

It is no secret that coins are the most important resource in the game. In order to fully customize their karts, players must have ample amount of coins. Even though it is not that hard to find, earning the right amount for the customization items will take time as it is very expensive. However, there are a few steps on earning coins faster and easier.

One of the simplest ways to do so is by playing the Versus Race Mode in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. In the character selection menu, players should pick Luigi for both controllers and activate the Auto-Acceleration and Auto-Steering feature. This will allow both Luigis to race while carefully collecting coins without even controlling them. It is also worth noting that both characters must be at different speeds and accelerations in order to collect as many coins as possible without crashing into each other.

Luigi’s medium weighted kart makes him the best choice for this tip, as he can drive safely in every race tracks, especially in evading hazardous areas in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

There are some settings to be changed first before starting the race with both Luigis. First, the Team option should be disabled in the game and set it to the 200cc circuit. It is also important to turn off the items in the race so that both Luigis can focus on collecting coins.

The COM feature should also be disabled and COM vehicles should be allowed for all types of karts. In addition, the race count should be set at 48 races. Although there are no recommended race tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, most players are saying that Moo Moo Meadows is the best area in farming coins.

Doing these methods repeatedly will save a lot of time for players as they can leave the game playing alone while doing other things. Each race can give a player around three to six coins so it is not that bad after finishing over 48 races. This trick may also work in a four-player mode, which is effective as everyone can almost earn all of the coins in every race tracks. Players will still receive the coins collected even if they quit the game.

Coins collected can be quite useful in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gameplay. In particular, players can spend them on customization items such as karts, wheel, and gliders. Most will increase the overall performance of a specific kart adding more advantage during gameplay.

In order to get a new random customization item, players should earn at least 50 coins. However, after reaching 550 coins, they will need to earn 100 more to unlock a new piece.

Players can also use the coins for the recently announced Nintendo Switch rewards. It includes wallpapers, calendars, and some guides for the game. The Nintendo Switch rewards are currently available in North America, while the U.K. version is yet to be released.

With the amazing success of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, fans can expect that more features will come to the game in the near future. Make sure to check back for more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tips and updates.

[Featured Image by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe/ Nintendo]