Ryan Gosling Stops Protecting Kids With Wife Eva Mendes From Paparazzi, ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Boosts Net Worth

For the past two years, Ryan Gosling and his wife, Eva Mendes, have been shielding their kids from the public. Not only have they not been caught on any kinds of outing with their daughters, but they also went as far as not admitting their relationship officially to the public. But they soon realized that it was not sustainable living this highly secretive life. With Ryan’s career taking off with La La Land and Blade Runner 2049 and his net worth skyrocketing, it looks like the couple has given up on protecting their kids from the paparazzi.

The 36-year-old actor never talks about his wife or kids in public. Even during the massive press tour for La La Land, he managed to keep his private life a secret. So it was a surprise when he went on a public outing with his daughter Esmeralda in Los Angeles.

“He celebrated daughter Amada’s first birthday with wife Eva Mendes, earlier this month,” reports the Daily Mail. “Therefore it was up to doting dad Ryan Gosling to invest some time in his first-born on Thursday, as he was seen taking out cute two-year-old Esmeralda in Los Angeles. The Oscar-nominated actor, 36, hoisted his little one up to eye level with one arm and was spotted chatting intently to the toddler during a daddy-daughter day out.”

Ryan Gosling and daughter Esmeralda Gosling out in Los Angeles on May 11, 2017 pic.twitter.com/qxiuEjDGcq — Best of Ryan Gosling (@badpostryan) May 12, 2017

Despite the fact that the La La Land actor never talks about his family, it has been consistently reported that he is a committed parent to his two girls. During the filming of Blade Runner 2049, he relocated his entire family so that he does not have to neglect his duties as a father.

“36-year-old Canadian actor Ryan Gosling has arrived to Budapest on Friday morning for the shooting of the new sequel to the movie Blade Runner, to hit cinemas in late 2017,” reports Hungary Today. “The actor was photographed at Budapest international airport in the company of his partner Eva Mendes and their two children, as well as the family’s dog George, adopted from an animal shelter in 2000.”

The fact that they even brought their dog shows that their stay in eastern Europe has been for at least a couple of months long. This allows Ryan enough time to fulfill his duties for one of the most anticipated movies of this fall.

With his net worth skyrocketing and his movies doing well at the box office as well as during the awards season, his wife, Eva Mendes, has also been making her way back to Hollywood. While she has not performed in front of the camera in years, she has been focusing on her fashion collaboration with New York and Company, as well as her drug store makeup line, CIRCA Beauty.

In fact, she largely uses her Instagram account to promote her two business ventures, making sure that she sets up the foundation needed to have a firm financial future.

Throwing back to my @realcircabeauty Velvet Luxe Lipstick in Brigitte ❤#tbt A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on May 11, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Unlike Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes has been much more open about her experiences giving birth and becoming a mother. She even shared her experience of having two baby girls in a narrow time frame with Shape Magazine.

“In some ways, it’s been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter,” the actress admitted. “Yet it’s not as hard as I thought it would be, because I’m always running around with the kids. I never sit down—I’m on the move all day. And I don’t keep junk food at home anymore, because I’m trying to set a good example. So there are no more Krispy Kremes for me to grab.”

Fans of La La Land and Blade Runner really wanted Ryan Gosling to hit the red carpet this past Oscar season with his wife. Since A Place Beyond the Pines, the duo has not been seen in public together — not even for a casual date night out at a restaurant — let alone fancy sponsored events. Instead, the Canadian actor brought his sister to the Oscars, showing that he will not cave under the pressure of Hollywood expectations.

The mother of his kids has expressed that she prefers to stay home anyway.

“What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” she said to Shape Magazine. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”

Do you think we will ever see Ryan, Eva, and their kids out together in public? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello and Jordan Strauss/AP Images]