Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, will be seen during an episode of Dr. Phil next week and during her appearance, she will discuss the late athlete’s suicide.

Following Aaron Hernandez’s death one month ago, Jenkins, the mother of his four-year-old daughter, Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez, spoke to the doctor about the moments leading up to his suicide and revealed she had no idea what was coming.

Although Aaron Hernandez claimed in his suicide note that he had indirectly informed Jenkins of his plan to take his life, she told Dr. Phil that she never suspected any such thing. In fact, with Hernandez’s second murder case mid-appeal, she was incredibly positive about their future and said Hernandez was as well.

“[Aaron Hernandez] was very positive, so excited to come home,” Jenkins said, according to a report by the Daily Mail on May 12.

“I spoke to him the night before and he was so, you know, ‘Daddy’s going to be home, and I can’t wait to sleep in bed with you guys, and I can’t wait to just hold you and love you,'” Jenkins said of their final phone call, which took place just hours before Aaron Hernandez was found dead.

“I just know the feedback that I was getting from our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts,” Jenkins added.

Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday, April 19, at the Souza-Baranowki Correctional Facility in Shirley, Massachusetts. Shortly thereafter, it was reported that Hernandez had killed himself by hanging a bed sheet from his prison cell window.

Days later, on April 24, Jenkins and her family, including daughter Avielle, said their goodbyes to Aaron Hernandez during a private funeral in Bristol, Connecticut. The service was also included by several of Hernandez’s fellow football players, including Mike and Maurkice Pouncey.

Also during her interview with Dr. Phil, Jenkins recalled the moment she first discovered her fiancé was dead.

“I got a call at 5:27 a.m. in the morning from some official at Shirley prison, and they informed me…they informed me that indeed Aaron was deceased,” Jenkins said as tears began streaming down her face.

“At first I thought it was a hoax. I thought that this was some cruel person – that it was a cruel person playing a trick on me,” she explained.

At the time of his death, Aaron Hernandez was serving a life sentence without parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Lloyd was not only a friend of Hernandez, he was dating the sister of Jenkins, Shaneah Jenkins. Aaron Hernandez had also been accused of a double murder but ultimately beat the charges.

While Aaron Hernandez was still in prison at the time he died, a Massachusetts law states that because he was in the midst of an appeal, he was technically an innocent man.

“In Massachusetts, guilty convictions have to be thrown out if the suspect dies in the appeals process,” the Daily Mail explained to readers. “That opens up the possibility for Hernandez’s estate to sue the Patriots for the rest of his contract, since they owed him about $6.5million when he was arrested for Lloyd’s murder in 2013, and he was fired from the team.”

On Tuesday, May 9, a judge finalized the decision to throw out Aaron Hernandez’s guilty charge.

Aaron Hernandez’s sexuality, which has been a hot topic in the weeks since his suicide, is also expected to be addressed during Jenkin’s appearance on Dr. Phil next week.

