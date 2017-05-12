‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Franco Stays, Roger Howarth’s Contract Renewed, More GH Resurrections To Come?

General Hospital spoilers hint a lot of returning characters in Port Charles, and based on the latest reports, Roger Howarth is not going to leave GH. Just a week ago, there were rumors that Franco might leave PC. Official reports confirm Howarth will continue his quest to discover Cassadine Island’s secrets as Franco. Unless writers have other things in mind, the Friz couple will not have a sudden separation.

Roger Howarth’s Contract Renewal

After news has broken that Roger Howarth’s contract was still up for negotiation, many fans were afraid that General Hospital would let him go. In fact, the actor’s fans were intent on making the showrunners see how much they love Franco’s character through Twitter.

In an exclusive report, Soap Opera Digest reported Roger Howarth, who plays the role of Franco, inked a deal with General Hospital. Howarth used to be Todd in One Life to Live until it was canceled in 2012, and by 2013, he joined GH as Franco. While the media outlet confirmed Howarth’s contract was renewed, the details remain confidential. There is speculation, however, that the contract is valid for at least one year. While Franco is a crucial character in General Hospital’s current plot, there is also a possibility that he will play a dual role.

How did Jason become Jake's scarecrow? Find out, an all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more info. pic.twitter.com/992LE7Ch6z — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 10, 2017

General Hospital spoilers for May reveal the Chimera Project will be a major focus. Franco will play a crucial role in the upcoming episodes since Jake Webber trusts him enough to reveal what happened on Cassadine Island. Liz is also deeply in love with Franco. However, the couple might not have a happily ever after. According to Jean Passanante and Shelly Altman, the writing team behind General Hospital, the couple’s future is still uncertain.

Returning Characters

Since ABC now owns exclusive rights to One Life to Live and All My Children, the writers are bringing back some characters from the network’s canceled soap operas. Alexandra Devane, a character from AMC, just took over Anna’s identity on General Hospital. Alex is going after Valentin, and she is intent on discovering the man’s secrets. There is also speculation that Helena Cassadine is alive, and she will be back with her vile plots to mess up with PC residents. On top of that, there is a possibility that Nikolas Cassadine, who Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) supposedly killed, will turn up soon.

Whatever it is Anna's up to, her friends have begun to worry about her wellbeing. Tune into #GH, right now on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ePzjcdNNlt — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 11, 2017

Kirsten Storms, who is currently on leave, made it known through social media that she is going back to General Hospital soon. Spoilers hinted Maxie and Nathan West’s (Ryan Paevey) marriage would be in big trouble if Maxie decided to prolong her stay in Portland. Nurse Amy, who is holding a grudge against Maxie, will have no qualms about stealing Nathan away from her.

May Spoilers

General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry hint Valentin will figure out that Anna is in danger. Anna will be desperate to escape her sister’s clutches. Luckily, Valentin will realize he is dealing with Alex, who might be working with Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). Valentin is going to confront Alex about her obvious efforts to ruin his marriage to Nina Clay Cassadine (Michelle Stafford). By next week, it will become apparent that Nina and Valentin’s marriage could not longer be saved. Instead of making it up to Nina, Valentin will find himself looking out for Anna and plotting how to expose Alex.

Spoilers for Tuesday reveal Anna will have an ally against Alex. By Wednesday, she will find a way to put Alex in a difficult position. Although Nathan is unhappy with Valentin and the fake Anna’s closeness, he will help Valentin once he learns that the real Anna is in danger. The events in the upcoming week will bring Anna and Valentin closer. With Nina out of the way, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Anna and Valentin might be headed for a romantic journey soon.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]