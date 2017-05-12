‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Goes After Phyllis And Takes Billy Out Of Town

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria goes after Phyllis and refuses to let her relationship with Billy blossom. Victoria takes Billy out of town on a so-called business trip, but she has other plans.

Victoria plots against Phyllis

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is using her children to lure Billy (Jason Thompson) back to her. She will do whatever it takes to get him back, including taking Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) down.

This week, Billy and Phyllis reunite! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Billy is a good dad, and he will enjoy being able to spend time with his kids, according to TVOverMind. Will he realize Victoria is up to something though?

Phyllis sees Jack and Victoria together and automatically assumes they are plotting against her, which they are. Jack is giving her more work to do and requiring her to stay longer hours at the office.

Here’s to our #WCW this week: savvy businesswoman Phyllis! How will Jack react to her confession? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

When she finally gets to leave work, she goes to try and find Billy, but Juliet (Laur Allen) will tell her he went to Victoria’s. Phyllis will be raging with jealousy.

Victoria will pack up and leave town with Billy. She can’t wait to get him alone for a few days. She knows having their days packed with family fun will bring them closer together, which brings her closer to winning him back.

A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Young and the Restless spoilers on Soap Shows hints that Phyllis won’t back down without a fight. She will plan a special night for her and Billy as well and hope it makes a lasting impression.

She’ll apparently be channeling her inner Martha Stuart in hopes of winning his heart by way of his stomach.

Jordan demands an explanation from Hilary

Meanwhile, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) gets a surprise at her office from Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood).

Her ranting outside of Devon’s (Bryton James) door is making it tough for him to be with her. He’ll want to know if she is in or out before he leaves town.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will get her first taste of fame in an upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless. A crazed fan gets out of control, and things could take a violent turn.

Next week on Y&R, it’s going to be one mother of a week. Mother’s Day just got a lot more scandalous! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 5, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Today, Cane finds a new confidant in Jack. What will they do to Billy? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 4, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Staff/Getty Images]