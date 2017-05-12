Full List Of 2017-2018 Canceled Shows For CBS, NBC, ABC, FX, Fox, Hulu, Netflix, HBO, Starz, And More

It has been a dark couple of days for the major television networks as they’ve had to do some major housecleaning of shows and series that just aren’t making the cut. Some big-time fan favorites have been canceled and will never have a chance to finish out or even complete some storylines. There are many cancellations that make sense, but others on the list of canceled shows, such as Last Man Standing, simply make no sense.

NBC, ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, Netflix, Hulu — they always have decisions that need to be made. Sometimes, those decisions are granting new shows the chance to present what they can do to the entire world.

Over the last few days, the decisions have been telling creators, writers, and actors which shows had to be canceled. That is never easy, and while most feel it has to do with the ratings and numbers, there may be other reasons that they are no longer on the air.

One of the most confusing cancellations across all networks was ABC doing away with Last Man Standing, which stars Tim Allen. Despite high ratings and six great seasons on the air, TV Line reported that an average of 6.4 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating simply wasn’t good enough to keep it around for another season.

It is time to look at the full list of canceled shows across all networks as of May 12, 2017. More series may be added, but the list is already quite long. These TV series have officially been canceled and will not be on TV at the end of 2017 and into 2018.

ABC

Last Man Standing

Conviction

Mistresses

Imaginary Mary

Dr. Ken

Secrets and Lies

American Crime

The Catch

The Real O’Neals

Time After Time

Notorious

The CW

No Tomorrow

Reign

Frequency

The Vampire Diaries

Beauty and the Beast

Fox

Sleepy Hollow

Rosewood

APB

Son of Zorn

Pitch

Making History

Bones – final season

There are a handful of shows that Fox is still on the fence about, and it would not be surprising to see 24: Legacy, Scream Queens, and Wayward Pines added to the list of canceled TV series as well.

CBS

American Gothic

Pure Genius

BrainDead

Doubt

Training Day

The Odd Couple

While CBS has not officially said that The Odd Couple has been canceled, it was reported by E! News back in April that it wouldn’t receive any more Season 3 episodes. Apparently, star Matthew Perry found out that news in a rather shocking way as well.

My face on the Odd Couple stage door has been painted over with green paint.I think it’s safe to assume that we have been cancelled.#subtle — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) April 10, 2017

NBC

Powerless

Emerald City

Grimm

Timeless

Aquarius

FX

The Strain

12 Monkeys

The Americans

Man Seeking Woman (FXX)

SyFy

Incorporated

Aftermath

TNT

Murder in the First

A&E

Bates Motel

Duck Dynasty

Along with the major networks, the major cable networks and streaming companies have also had to get rid of a few shows that they didn’t find to be worth another season. Having your series canceled isn’t always a bad thing, but cast members have to hope they have something else lined up.

Netflix

Marco Polo

Bloodline

Longmire

Hulu

The Mindy Project

HBO

Girls

Any Given Wednesday

The Leftovers

The Disney Channel

Girl Meets World

Starz

Black Sails

Blunt talk

If you don’t see your favorite show on this list, don’t breathe a sigh of relief just yet. Not all TV series have yet been told that they have been canceled, but it also doesn’t mean that they have been renewed.

There are many TV shows and series that fans will question as to why they were given the boot, but it is always about numbers. Networks such as Fox, CBS, NBC, and ABC, along with Netflix and Hulu, need to trim the shows that simply aren’t making the cut, and some fans will always be upset about their cancellations. Most of them make sense, but when a show such as Last Man Standing is canceled, it makes one scratch their head.

