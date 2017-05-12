‘Clash Of Clans’ Update 2017: Supercell Statement Provided For May ‘Clash Of Clans’ Sneak Peek?

Clash of Clans update news has been provided by Supercell in anticipation of the big day. The May 2017 Clash of Clans update has generated a lot of excitement and buzz on social media over the last three weeks, but there may now be some concrete information to go along with it. While there may not be any extensive Clash of Clans sneak peeks for this upcoming download, it could still be a rather large improvement to the game itself. A post on the Supercell forums has provided a statement directly from Supercell and finally confirms that the COC update is coming soon.

“Hey Chief! We know you’re super excited to hear news about the upcoming update and what’s in it – but for now we are still fine-tuning and testing some features to make sure everything goes smoothly when we are prepared to go live! In the meantime, follow the Hog Rider & friends on their journey to this mysterious new place! Hang in there, and thank you for your patience! “

That long statement is followed by a confirmation that there actually will be a May 2017 Clash of Clans update and that everything will be in place before the end of the month. While it still doesn’t give a specific date where users will be able to enjoy new facets of the game, it does give a firm window for when users can expect to see the Broken Boats turn into something usable. One question that a lot of users seem to be posting on social media now is whether the wait will be worth it.

Until the update is rolled out, another new video has been posted that gives another small Clash of Clans sneak peek.

It’s just rolling wave after rolling wave out there… pic.twitter.com/fOf4Dth8RL — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) May 11, 2017

The main website for the game has also given another hint about when the May 2017 Clash of Clans update might arrive. There are two more scheduled videos to be released, providing information for Day 4 and Day 5 on the journey that the characters have been taking to a mysterious land. What will be at the end of that boat ride? There are many Clash of Clans rumors still being debated on social media, including a second village, a night mode to the game, a way to earn more loot, and even a location where a new type of battle or war can be waged by users.

So when can game players expect the May 2017 Clash of Clans update to go live? The best guess from the avid users is that it is going to go live next week. Many users also feel that it will happen mid-week, suggesting it could be available somewhere between May 16-18. Of course, Supercell could surprise everyone and put the new game download in place early Monday morning (May 15), which would be about as unpredictable as the entire COC update has been. There is a method to this madness, though, as it continues to generate further interest.

Sign up to receive a SMS alert once the update is live! You can also enter for a chance to win some sweet prizes! https://t.co/vByoioxLpv — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) May 12, 2017

The above post on Twitter comes from the staff at Supercell, giving users a way to sign up for an alert when the new Clash of Clans update is finally online. It’s a way for users to keep themselves from constantly checking in on the forums to see when that May update might arrive. While it doesn’t give any of the answers that users are still seeking online, it does constitute a “bone” from the staff to help gamers deal with the disappointment of the update not arriving just yet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there has been a number of rumored Clash of Clans leaks as the update draws closer, but none of them have received confirmation from staff. Potentially new COC leaks include several additional Captains Log videos hitting Reddit, but staff members have not responded to questions asking whether they are real or not. Gamers are still left with the “waiting game” when it comes to that next (huge) May 2017 Clash of Clans update, but at least it has been confirmed to take place before the end of the month.

[Featured Image by Supercell]