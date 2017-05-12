Fans Stalk Tori Roloff On Social Media For Pregnancy News: How Will Zach Roloff Support His Growing Family?

Fans of Little People, Big World continue to stalk Tori Roloff on social media for the latest news on her pregnancy and impending delivery. With Tori’s due date getting closer and closer, fans are waiting for news that the 26-year-old Little People, Big World star has gone into labor. One fan recently commented on Instagram that it seems like Tori Roloff has been pregnant “for two years now.”

After the latest news that Tori is on maternity leave, fans are also wondering if she will go back to work after the baby is born, especially if the couple’s baby boy suffers from dwarfism. If Tori Roloff does decide to become a stay-at-home mom, how will Zach Roloff support his growing family as the sole breadwinner?

Zach and Tori Roloff announced last November that they were expecting their first child. ET Online shared Zach and Tori’s baby announcement on the same day that Tori posted on her Instagram account that she was “so excited” to finally get to tell Little People, Big World fans the news. Little People, Big World has been on TLC off and on for the last 11 years and managed to amass a large number of loyal followers. Fans are now hanging onto every bit of pregnancy news they can get, especially considering Tori Roloff is just days from delivering.

Tori and I are so excited to finally share the secret! We are expecting! Can't wait for this crazy adventure! Neither can #inspectorsullivan ! #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Nov 21, 2016 at 7:11am PST

Us Weekly posted less than two weeks ago that Tori Roloff revealed she had started maternity leave from her job as a schoolteacher. About one week before that, Tori shared on Instagram that she was 36 weeks along in her pregnancy and “still pregnant.” The latest pregnancy update garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from Little People, Big World fans who are anxiously awaiting the birth of the first Roloff grandbaby. With only four more weeks left in her pregnancy at that time, Tori’s followers wanted to know if the LPBW couple had found out yet whether their baby boy has dwarfism, like Zach.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Zach and Tori’s baby has a 50 percent chance of having the genetic condition that results in short stature, the same medical condition that is the premise of Little People, Big World. Three out of the six Roloff family members have dwarfism, including soon-to-be father Zach. In Touch Weekly shared earlier this month that both Zach and Tori worry that their child might possibly be a dwarf. Although Zach Roloff, 27, maintains that their son having dwarfism would be no different than him having dwarfism, he did confess that having the condition as a child “wasn’t exactly easy.”

Being pregnant is exciting enough. But being pregnant with three of your best friends is just unreal. We were all brought together by our husbands but the bond we've made will stay between us forever. I can not wait to see all of our kids romp around together! #LMSXS #ilovethesegems ???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 11, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Zach went on to explain that he had to have his legs straightened, which meant undergoing more than one surgery as a child. Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff was mainly a stay-at-home mom to her four kids, which possibly made dealing with Zach’s dwarfism a bit easier. Tori also admitted that there are certain things that would be more difficult by having a child with dwarfism versus having a child of average height, but the expectant first-time mom has not yet said whether she plans to go back to work as a kindergarten teacher. HealthGrove lists the lifetime cost of having dwarfism as “moderate,” adding that other problems can arise from the condition.

While Tori often shares pregnancy updates via her social media accounts, neither Zach nor Tori has said for sure if their baby boy will have dwarfism. Some fans say that they’re sure the Little People, Big World couple knows by now, with Tori less than two weeks from her due date, but they don’t blame them for not sharing that news publicly. One fan commented on Tori’s Instagram that sharing the news with their loved ones first makes sense.

In Touch Weekly shared two days ago how Zach Roloff plans to support his growing family, saying that the first-time dad’s “primary job” is filming for Little People, Big World.

Tori Roloff’s most recent pregnancy photo was on Instagram on Thursday with the caption, “Being pregnant is exciting enough.”

The last pregnancy photo before that was shared on Zach’s Instagram page and showed the baby had already dropped, which could be a sign that labor is near, leading Little People, Big World fans to check in on Tori’s social media daily for pregnancy updates. Some fans are wondering if Zach and Tori Roloff “may be greeted on Mother’s Day.”

Tori is due to deliver sometime around the end of May, which would put all three birthdays in May. Tori Roloff turned 26 on May 3, and Zach Roloff turned 27 just two days ago.

Amy Roloff, 52, posted a throwback photo of twins Jeremy and Zach on her Instagram on Thursday with hashtag #soontobefathers and captioned with, “I’m so proud of you both and can’t wait to be a grandma and see what good fathers you’ll be to your kids.”

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]