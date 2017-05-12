Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding anniversary is in less than two weeks and sadly, the couple is facing rumors of an impending divorce as they near their special day.

On May 10, In Touch Weekly told readers Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband were reportedly living separately as West continues work on his new album.

“Kanye is back living in his old Hollywood Hills bachelor pad,” a source told the magazine.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have endured several rocky months. As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will recall, Kim Kardashian was robbed by several masked men in Paris last October, and just weeks later, as she attempted to cope with the terrifying ordeal, she learned her husband had suffered an alleged mental breakdown.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West faced divorce rumors here and there in the years since their May 2014 wedding, but after her robbery and his breakdown, the reports intensified.

“This last year has been absolute hell for [Kim Kardashian] and made her realize life is too short. She wants the fairy tale and knows it’s not going to happen with Kanye,” the magazine’s source alleged.

Following her robbery in Paris, Kim Kardashian took a step back from the spotlight, and in the months that followed, she and Kanye West have been seen together publicly just a handful of times. In fact, while the reality couple has appeared together at the Met Gala for the past four years, Kim Kardashian attended the 2017 Met Gala by herself earlier this month.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in May 2014 and share two children together, daughter North West, born in June 2013, and son Saint West, born in December 2015.

In January of this year, People Magazine shared a report regarding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s alleged marriage problems, revealing that things between the couple were “not great” and noting that there were “issues” at home.

“[Kim Kardashian] and Kanye continue to spend time with the kids. They act friendly, but the passion seems to be missing,” an insider said.

According to a second source, Kim Kardashian’s robbery added stress to her marriage, but her alleged issues with West began long before he was hospitalized.

“[Kim Kardashian] didn’t know what was up with him and they weren’t spending time together. She didn’t realize it was a mental breakdown,” the source previously told the magazine.

According to another report, Kim Kardashian was secretly preparing for the moment when she may reportedly leave her husband for good.

“She’s got a dark ulterior motive for getting into such tip-top shape — for life after Kanye West!” an insider told Radar Online in March. “Kim isn’t taking any chances and wants to look as sexy as possible in case she’s back on the singles scene and Kanye doesn’t come through with his promises.”

The outlet went on to claim Kim Kardashian’s marriage had been hanging on by a thread since her robbery and West’s breakdown.

“It’s no secret they’ve papered over a lot of huge problems, and she’s open about the fact she’d dive straight back into the dating scene if her marriage doesn’t work out,” said the insider. “Looking good and getting into shape has been a form of therapy since the robbery, and she’s so proud to have her body back.”

