Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Ready To Wed? Will She Beat Her Ex Robert Pattinson Down The Aisle?

Kristen Stewart might be taking her relationship with Stella Maxwell to the next level. The two have reportedly moved in together and are rumored to be talking about an engagement. Will Stewart tie the knot before her Twilight ex, Robert Pattinson?

According to Hollywood Life, Maxwell just moved into Stewart’s home in Los Angeles. Insiders say that Maxwell “spends all of her time there,” at least whenever she isn’t modeling in New York. Maxwell works for Victoria Secret in the Big Apple and takes advantage of every opportunity to visit Stewart.

The International Business Times reports that Stewart has been dating Maxwell for four months. The actress has also been very busy with her new film, Underwater, but she still enjoys taking a break with the model whenever possible.

“They’re both so busy with work,” an insider said about Stewart and Maxwell’s romance. “But try to be together when they can. Kristen really likes her.”

Stewart has not commented on her future plans with Maxwell, but they are clearly hitting it off. In fact, Just Jared released a few photos of Maxwell celebrating the launch of the new Bombshell Fragrance with fellow model Josephine Skriver. Despite her busy schedule, Maxwell looked happier than ever.

Kristen Stewart, meanwhile, discussed her sexuality in 2016 and officially came out as gay. She has also dated a number of different women over the past two years, including her longtime assistant, Alicia Cargile, to whom Stewart allegedly popped the big question.

“That’s been nothing but positive,” Stewart shared about her coming out experience. “It’s hard to talk about. I don’t want to seem presumptuous, because everyone has their own experience. The whole issue of sexuality is so gray. I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that greyness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it.”

Stewart’s openness comes after her troubled relationship with Pattinson. The pair dated while working on the Twilight films together but ultimately split after he caught her cheating. For Stewart, her romance with Pattinson was filled with too much pressure from the media and fans alike. In the end, the strain proved too great, and they were forced to part ways.

As far as Pattinson is concerned, Hollywood Life reports that his relationship with FKA Twigs is still going strong. The two were recently spotted on a brisk jog through Malibu hills with their dog. The couple rarely make public appearances together, so it was good to see that they’re still doing fine.

Twigs wore a black long sleeve sweater and leggings for the workout, while Pattinson donned a T-shirt and workout shorts. Even though they were out for a casual run, the two managed to keep their style well intact.

Pattinson has been dating the British singer since 2014. Twigs is the only real girlfriend Pattinson has had since breaking up with Stewart. They have been engaged since 2015 but haven’t released an official wedding date. If Stewart wants to beat Pattinson down the aisle, she’ll definitely have to move fast.

Pattinson has not said anything about the wedding plans with Twigs. Given his busy schedule, there’s no telling when he’ll have the time to tie the knot, though fans are expecting something to happen by the end of 2017. Whether they’ll beat out Stewart and Maxwell is yet to be seen.

Stewart also hasn’t commented about a possible engagement. She has dated a few women since breaking up with Pattinson, so there’s no telling what will happen between them. Fans can only hope she announces any plans for a wedding sooner rather than later.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]