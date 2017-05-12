President Donald Trump has issued a stern threat to former FBI director James Comey, warning the man he fired as head of the law enforcement agency this week not to even think about leaking any information.

In a tweet, on Friday morning, Trump alluded to conversations between the pair that may cause trouble for Comey should they have been recorded in any way.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

It is not clear whether tapes of conversations between Trump and Comey actually exist, or if this is more an instance of Trump grandstanding. The White House did not immediately respond to questions from The Washington Post about whether Trump had the conversations between the men recorded.

The fact that Trump used quotation marks around the word “tapes” suggests that there might be a record of their talks, The Post suggested, even if there were no audio or video recordings. Perhaps that could mean their conversations had been transcribed, but that’s merely speculation at this point.

For what it’s worth, Trump used the same quotes method when he accused the former president Barack Obama of wiretapping his offices. He used the phrase “wires tapped,” which press secretary Sean Spicer later waved off as meaning broader surveillance covering the Trump campaign instead of physically having the offices bugged. Any suggestions that Obama wiretapped Trump’s campaign offices have since proven to be completely unfounded.

It’s possible that Trump sent the threat to Comey in the wake of a New York Times report which suggested that Trump twice asked Comey for his loyalty shortly after his inauguration only to be rebuffed by the FBI director.

Story is being updated