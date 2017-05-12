Joanna Krupa hasn’t yet confirmed the rumors but according to recent reports, the former Real Housewives of Miami star has been separated from husband Romain Zago for the past several months.

As the model remains silent in regard to her current relationship status, she’s been spending time in Los Angeles and during her most recent outing with friends, she gave photographers much more than they anticipated.

“Joanna Krupa has a way of making politics very titillating… and it involves wearing a see-through dress. Without a bra,” TMZ revealed to readers on May 11.

According to the report, Joanna Krupa, who they noted as “newly single,” was spotted making her way out of celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday night with her nipples in clear view.

Although it is not known whether or not Joanna Krupa was aware that her dress was see-through, she’s had no problem with stripping down in the past. In fact, she is known to bare as much as possible on Instagram and has posed for a number of nude photo shoots for the likes of Playboy and PETA [People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals].

Earlier this week, after less than four years of marriage, Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago were said to have split.

On May 9, People Magazine confirmed the news with readers, claiming the Real Housewives of Miami star and her nightclub owner husband parted ways amicably and without the involvement of a third party.

As the magazine revealed, Joanna Krupa has not shared any photos of Zago since November 2016, when they celebrated Thanksgiving together.

Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago got married in June 2013 at the Park Hyatt Aviara surrounded by about 150 guests, including her former Real Housewives of Miami co-stars, Adriana DeMoura and Alexia Echevarria.

Joanna Krupa’s wedding was filmed for the Bravo reality series and aired during the show’s Season 3 finale, which marked the end of the show’s run.

Prior to their breakup, Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago were considering starting a family.

“A thousand percent! We’ve been talking about it more and more the last couple of months,” Joanna Krupa revealed to The Daily Dish last March. “And I started mentioning it and bringing it up to him after the holidays because I realized how amazing he is. Like when my girlfriend came over with her son and daughter, the way he was playing with the kids, the pure happiness that came out of him and the smile — and you can just see he’s ready.”

Although Joanna Krupa did admit that she wasn’t “a thousand percent” ready to have a baby at that moment, she said she knew it was the right time and confirmed they were in discussions for their first child.

She then told The Daily Dish that she and Zago would definitely be planning some babies with the next year.

“He wants to do back-to-back children, but I’m like, ‘Hey dude, let’s focus on the first one,” she continued. “Let’s see how the pregnancy goes. It’s my body. Let me decide.’ And he’s like ‘My sperm’s the Michael Phelps of sperm, so I want only athletes. I want a Maria Sharapova and I want Pete Sampras, that’s it. I want those really famous athletes. That’s what I’m going to produce.’ I’m like ‘OK, baby.'”

Joanna Krupa has been active on social media in the days since news of her split was shared but she hasn’t yet addressed the reports.

