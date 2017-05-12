Kailyn Lowry Using Baby To Trap Chris Lopez In A Relationship? Not So Fast

Kailyn Lowry has been through quite the rumor storm lately, as she’s been very secretive in regards to her third pregnancy. While Kailyn announced her pregnancy once she reached the safer months, she hasn’t said too much about her situation. Lowry has revealed that Chris Lopez is the father of the baby, but that she will be alone right from the beginning. Maybe she got pregnant by accident and doesn’t want his help at all. Or maybe he knew he was getting her pregnant and they agreed that she would be the sole provider and he shouldn’t play a role. But was she using the pregnancy to keep him around?

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that she knows that a guy won’t be sticking around just because you are pregnant. Of course, this has happened several times to her, as her relationship with Jo Rivera was troubled right from the beginning. In addition, her marriage to Javi Marroquin also failed because they couldn’t agree on what they wanted in the future. But very little is known about Lopez and when a picture surfaced of him in bed with another woman, people assumed that Kailyn Lowry had tried to use him to get pregnant in hopes of keeping him.

Kailyn Lowry & DJ Cephas clarify their relationship status and what that bedroom snap actually was! #TeenMom–> https://t.co/CR8nvijn6y pic.twitter.com/MRDbyaAx7I — Wetpaint (@WetpaintTV) May 12, 2017

“Trap him for what exactly?” Kailyn Lowry replied after one Twitter follower accused her of trying to capture Chris in a relationship by getting pregnancy, to which the follower replied, “I’m sure you’re aware that your being called out for trying to have a “keep a daddy baby”.”

“I’m fully aware a baby won’t keep a man so…,” Lowry revealed in response to the person, which is a great point.

The majority of the Teen Mom stars thought that by having a child with a guy would result in them getting married and staying together. However, almost all of the Teen Mom stars are no longer with the man they got pregnant with. While Leah Messer, Kailyn, Maci Bookout, and others tried to stay with the fathers of their children, they eventually split up. Many of them are now cordial, as they have to raise these children together.

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry reveals the father of her third child but is still planning on raising the baby alone: https://t.co/Zog5idfxeA pic.twitter.com/WZRNXMYpCl — E! News (@enews) May 6, 2017

Kailyn Lowry is a perfect example of this working as well. She and Jo Rivera used to never get along and now they are raising Isaac together. And they have a great relationship. When things turned sour with Javi Marroquin, Jo was there to support Kailyn and offer her advice on various things. Jo wants the best for Lowry, as she is the mother of his son. If she’s healthy and happy, Isaac is as well.

No word on how Jo feels about her third pregnancy. He hasn’t said much on social media and since they haven’t filmed Teen Mom 2 after she announced the pregnancy, it’s uncertain how he really feels about everything that has happened. But one can imagine he’s happy for her, as they are now cordial with one another and actually have a great friendship.

One can imagine that Kailyn will share her reasoning for having this third baby on Teen Mom 2 and she will reveal that she didn’t have this baby to keep Chris in a relationship. As she points out, it would be a waste of time to try and get pregnant, only to keep him with her.

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry slamming the idea that she got pregnant with Chris’ baby, just to keep him around? Do you think this is a ridiculous statement, as she’s been very honest about her plan with being a single mother?

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Life & Style Weekly]