It has been a strange week, even for the Trump administration, with the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and stories of Sean Spicer, bushes, and Rod Rosenstein. But at this time, stories of Sean Spicer, bushes, and whether he was hiding in them, behind them, or among them seems to be occupying a lot of time in the minds of Americans. And while there are amusing memes of Sean Spicer, bushes, hedges, and topiaries, there is a bigger question involving Spicer, which involves the future of his employment in the Trump Administration, and why he was taken off his post as Press Secretary.

But is it the business with James Comey and Rod Rosenstein that had Sean Spicer removed from his Press Secretary post? Before this week, few people knew who Rod Rosenstein was, let alone where he fit in with the Trump administration, says the Inquisitr. Initially, the White House and Vice President Mike Pence released statements that said it was indeed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who suggested that Trump fire FBI Deputy Director James Comey, but the next day, Donald Trump himself gave a statement to NBC, saying that he had decided to fire James Comey before asking Rosenstein to write his report. But clarifying what led to Comey’s firing does not explain why Sean Spicer has disappeared from the White House briefing room, or how the buzz about Sean Spicer, bushes, and when and if Spicer will be back at his post.

But the stories about Sean Spicer, bushes, and his staff got stranger when the Washington Post threw some serious but subtle shade in the direction of Spicer and the White House by posting a correction to a story they wrote about Sean Spicer hiding behind the bushes. It was initially reported that Sean Spicer was hiding with his staff behind the bushes as the news broke about James Comey being fired. “[Sean Spicer] disappeared into the shadows, huddling with his staff behind a tall hedge.”

But later, a note was added to clarify exactly how Spicer, bushes, and his staff came into play while the Comey news broke.

“This story has been updated to more precisely describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s location late Tuesday night in the minutes before he briefed reporters. Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not ‘in the bushes,’ as the story originally stated.”

A bird in the hand is worth a #SeanSpicer in the bush. A post shared by Dina Martina (@dinamartina) on May 12, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

The Washington Post then updated the details to describe exactly what went on with Sean Spicer, bushes, and the Q&A involving the termination of FBI Director James Comey.

“After Spicer spent several minutes hidden in the darkness and among the bushes near these [television] sets, Janet Montesi, an executive assistant in the press office, emerged and told reporters that Spicer would answer some questions, as long as he was not filmed doing so. Spicer then emerged.”

Such articles, tweets and postings about Sean Spicer, bushes, and the Comey affair lit up the imagination of many Americans who went on the create memes and photoshopped images of Sean Spicer in bushes, behind bushes and covered with hedges and other greenery. Some imagine Sean Spicer as Homer Simpson, peeking through a cartoon hedge.

And what would jokes, memes, and mocked up photos of Sean Spicer be without a jab from Melissa McCarthy, who has brought Spicer to the stage of SNL? Melissa McCarthy posted a photo of herself in her best “Spicy” costume with a caption that read “Straight out da bushes!”

Melissa McCarthy used the Sean Spicer/bushes event and the video to announce that once again, she is hosting SNL this weekend with a comic video of her own.

But after Tuesday night, Sean Spicer went missing and did not give any press conferences, which started a rumor that he was on his way out. This morning, President Trump suggested that he might not have the need for an actual press secretary, and threatened that in the future, everything might be answered in writing.

“Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???”

White House topiary #seanspicer A post shared by Melinda Beck (@melindabeckart) on May 11, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

But this afternoon, Sean Spicer proved that he isn’t gone yet as he held his first press briefing since the termination of James Comey. The press was eager to get to the bottom of another Comey-related item, concerning a Trump tweet this morning about Comey that had a threatening tone.

“James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Sean Spicer refused to answer any questions concerning Trump’s early morning tweet rant about Comey, Russia and press leaks.

What do you think the event with Sean Spicer, bushes, James Comey, and Rod Rosenstein means for the Trump administration?

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]