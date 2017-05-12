Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Ready For Baby? Inside Their Alleged Pregnancy Scare

Selena Gomez might need to take a page out of her own book and “Slow Down” with The Weeknd. Radar Online reports that Gomez is trying to get pregnant in order to keep their romance alive. Is Gomez really on the verge of having a baby?

“Some of Selena’s family believes that she is trying to trap him into getting her pregnant,” an insider dished. “She is not pregnant just yet, but she has been telling her friends and family that she wants almost nothing more than to have a baby right now!”

The source added that Gomez thinks the timing is perfect for having a baby. After all, she has done pretty much everything else in life except for giving birth to a child. The Weeknd was warned about this before dating Gomez but he, unfortunately, didn’t listen to anyone’s advice.

“Selena is so afraid that he is going to leave her,” the insider continued. “Pretty much no one around her thinks that her having a baby is a good idea. And there are certain family members that really believe she is STILL trying to get back at Justin Bieber!”

While Gomez hasn’t confirmed the rumors, a source told Celebrity Insider that Gomez and The Weeknd recently experienced a pregnancy scare. This apparently isn’t the first time Gomez thought she was pregnant. During her on-and-off-again romance with Bieber, Gomez reportedly had a similar scare.

“She had a scare like this years ago when she was with Justin, but this time she was so sure. Her cycle’s been messing her around but they had one careless night that’s had them freaking out ever since,” the source explained.

The news of a possible pregnancy actually went over well with The Weeknd. The rapper was allegedly thrilled at the idea of having a baby with Selena Gomez, which only made her more excited about their future together.

Gomez and The Weeknd have been dating for a few months now and recently made their first red carpet appearance as a couple. The two showed up together at the 2017 Met Gala and weren’t afraid to display their affection. Even Gomez’s mom took to social media after the event and said she was happy her daughter found a new man.

“@selenagomez @theweeknd enjoy the ball… yes, I am happy my daughter is happy,” she wrote, adding that she turned off comments to the post because she didn’t want to read anything negative about her daughter’s dating life.

According to People, things are going so good that Gomez took her cousin, Priscilla DeLeon, to The Weeknd’s concert in Dallas last week. DeLeon uploaded a picture of her and Gomez on the day of the concert and wrote, “Still got it.”

The two, along with Gomez’s nephew, Aiden, were later spotted backstage. By all appearances, Gomez and her family members had a blast at the concert. This isn’t the first time Gomez has supported her boyfriend’s music career. The pop star has been seen at his concerts in Brazil, Los Angeles, Colombia, and Amsterdam. At the show in Los Angeles last week, Gomez shared a video of her and her girlfriends dancing and singing to one of The Weeknd’s songs.

Things are clearly going great between The Weeknd and Gomez. Whether or not that means they are ready to have a baby is another matter. The two have not said anything about their future plans together and haven’t been dating for very long. A baby at this point would certainly be a huge surprise for both of them, though it isn’t entirely out of the question.

