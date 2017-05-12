‘Vikings’ Season 5 Update: New Territory Explored, Camels And New Cast

Viking Season 5 will return to History channel with 20 episodes. While a release date is yet to be announced, updates about the upcoming season will excite fans. The fifth season will feature the Vikings exploring new territory and you may even see a Norse warrior ride a camel.

Filming for the Season 5 of Vikings has wrapped up and some reports suggest that we may get the first part of the new season in November. Executive producer Morgan O’Sullivan spoke with IFTN and talked about Vikings growing fan base and shooting the fifth season in Ireland, Iceland, and Morocco.

O’Sullivan revealed the endless possibilities of new territories the series can explore due to the extensive exploration by the Vikings centuries ago:

“In Season 5 we said wouldn’t it be terrific to see the Vikings on camels, that raises the bar tremendously and the great thing is in real life the Vikings did all these things, they went to all of these lands. Our ambition, as you know there have been Viking artefacts found in North America and we’d like to end up or get to North America so that’s a couple of seasons.”

During the interview O’Sullivan reveals that the Vikings did not have a written language; therefore, there is not a lot of material on their lifestyle from their point of view. The executive producer also spoke about the Christian bias toward the Vikings:

“So it is mostly from the Christian point of view and the Christian’s disliked them intently because they raped and pillaged so much of their territory and people and the rest of it. So it’s difficult to say we are accurate or it’s different. It’s not like the later history which is really documented, this isn’t.”

Season 4 spoilers ahead: Many fans of the series was surprised when Ivar killed his brother Sigurd in the finale. Sigurd, in the saga, was a legendary Norse warrior and is mentioned in many ballads. O’Sullivan talked about the fact that the series is a drama and not a documentary:

“I think we’ve found a lot of facts about them but at the same time, you don’t want to watch a documentary you want to watch a drama and you want the characters to be in dramatic situations. So we take a certain amount of creative license at least Michael Hirst does because it is he who ultimately decides how to tell that story but basically, all of these characters that we’ve got in the show existed in some sort of form.”

Vikings Season 5 trailer teases Sigurd funeral and the consequences of Ragnar’s death. Flocki is also featured in the trailer and seems to have found new territory he set out to explore. Lagertha is seen having a drink with Ubbe despite the fact that she is destined to be killed by one of Ragnar’s sons. The promo also hypes up the rivalry between new cast member Heahmund and Ivar the Boneless.

Erik Madsen has been cast as King Hemming of Denmark in the fifth season. Adam Copeland, also known as Edge, will appear on the fifth season as Ketill Flatnose. The character will be part of Flocki’s entourage on his expedition to Iceland. Clive Standen will return as Rollo and has teased that his character will be vastly different in an interview with TV Guide.

Kathryn Winnick, who plays Lagertha revealed that her brothers will appear in the new season and shot scenes with her character. One will play King Angantyr and her other brother will likely play a character named Bommy.

Are you looking forward to Vikings Season 5?

