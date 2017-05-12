Leah Messer’s twins, Ali and Aleeah Simms, are back together after a recent visit to a hospital out of town.

Earlier this month, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a scary photo of her daughter Ali hooked up to tubes and immediately captured the concern of her many fans and followers. Luckily, however, it appears her seven-year-old had not been rushed into the Emergency Room. Instead, the child was believed to be participating in a sleep study.

“[Leah Messer] took an adorable video when her twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, were reunited!” OK! Magazine revealed to readers on May 9. “The mother-of-three shared terrifying photos of Ali in the hospital a few days ago that sent fans into a panic over [her] health.”

Speaking to fans in her video, Leah Messer said she and Ali missed her twin sister, Aleeah, who remained at home in West Virginia as she and Ali traveled to Columbus, Ohio.

Leah Messer shares twins Ali and Aleeah with her first husband, Corey Simms, and is also mom to four-year-old Adalynn from her second marriage to Jeremy Calvert.

Following less than two years of marriage in late 2014, Leah Messer and her second husband began facing marital turmoil after Calvert took to Twitter and accused her of cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend, Robbie Kidd. As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Leah Messer admitted to cheating on Simms with Kidd just days before they got married in 2010.

Although Leah Messer denied cheating on her second husband and told fans on Twitter that the allegation was nothing more than a rumor, she and Calvert ultimately called it quits and in June 2015, their divorce was made final.

Following their split, both Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert dated other people. As fans will recall, Calvert began dating Brooke Wehr in early 2015 and in late 2016, the couple became engaged. Calvert’s relationship with Wehr was on and off at times and earlier this year, Calvert was accused of having multiple affairs behind Wehr’s back.

In other Leah Messer news, the Teen Mom 2 star recently reunited with her second husband during a night out and promptly sparked reunion rumors by sharing a couple of cozy photos on her Instagram page.

“This past weekend, I went to the bar by myself because basically everyone in town was at a concert that was going on in Charleston,” Jeremy Calvert later told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “After the concert, everyone started coming into the bar including my friends and Leah and her friends. It wasn’t planned or anything, it just happened we went to the same place. So everyone told us to take a picture together. So we did and we posted it.”

Despite the rumors claiming Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert were getting back together, the reality dad said that was not the case. Instead, he and his ex-wife are simply remaining friendly as they continue to co-parent their daughter.

“Me and [Leah Messer] are not back together, we’re strictly friends,” he said. “If I run into my ex-wife, we’re going to act like mature adults for the sake of our child. If people don’t understand that they can kiss my a**.”

Leah Messer and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Kailyn Lowry, are expected to return to MTV later this year for the eighth season of Teen Mom 2. Although Calvert has claimed he is done with the show in the past, he told The Ashley he was in negotiations for a role on Season 8.

