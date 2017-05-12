‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For May 12, Ophidian Aspect Finally Appears

Destiny Warlocks have a reason to celebrate the arrival of Xûr to the Tower for the weekend of May 12. The Agent of the Nine is selling the Ophidian Aspect gauntlets for the very first time. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will also have yet another shot at the Zhalo Supercell exotic auto rifle plus Hunter gauntlets that have not been offered in a while.

Xûr can be found in the very back of the bar located underneath the Future War Cult in the hangar this weekend. It’s a long jog, but easy to find. Just turn left when you enter the hanger, go down the stairs to the left, and then straight back. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map just in case.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 Immolation Fists Titan Gauntlets 62 (79) Intellect 13 Strange Coins 76% Khepri’s Sting Hunter Gauntlets 39 (56) Intellect/

37 (54) Strength 13 Strange Coins 93% Ophidian Aspect Warlock Chest Armor 70 (87) Strength 13 Strange Coins 85% Zhalo Supercell Auto Rifle (Arc) 23 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Heavy Weapon 31 Strange Coins

Weapon Bundles

Weapon and Ornament Cost Hawkmoon and Carrion 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust Zhalo Supercell and Not a Toy 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

Zhalo Supercell

This Exotic Auto Rifle is the one of the few Primary Weapons in Destiny capable of dishing out elemental damage. Definitely the only one outside of the raid challenge modes. While the piece is limited to Arc damage, it is still a deliciously fun weapon to use. The namesake primary perk gives each shot a chance to chain lightning damage when enemies are close together. It also adds the “Bolts from the Blue” perk in the final column to charge super energy and return ammo when stringing kills together.

In short, the Zhalo Supercell is a fun weapon to use that is capable of dishing out a good amount of damage despite being the high rate of fire, low impact archetype.

Immolation Fists

These Titan Sunbreaker specific gauntlets grant the “Explosive Pyre” perk from the sub-class’ skill tree for free so that enemies explode when killed by the Hammer of Sol. This frees players up to use the “Flameseeker” or “Fleetfire” perks instead. The former turns on tracking for the Hammer of Sol while the latter gives an agility boost for any kills with the Sunbreaker’s fire.

The random perks with the Immolation Fists offered by Xûr include the choice between “Rain Blows” and “Impact Induction” along with “Hand Cannon Loader” and “Shotgun Loader.”

The 76 percent T12 stat roll is nothing short of dreadful for the Immolation Fists. Only pick this up to complete a collection and make sure you have Glass Needles on hand to re-roll the stats.

Khepri’s Sting

Khepri’s Sting is an interesting set of gauntlets that pairs up well with either the Bladedancer or Gunslinger sub-classes. The “Touch of Venom” intrinsic perk grants invisibility when crouching and lets you do four times the damage when melee attacking an enemy from behind while invisible with a damage over time effect.

The optional perks include “Switchblade” to decrease melee cooldown and “Momentum Transfer” for bonus melee energy on grenade hits. The final column offers a choice between faster Auto Rifle or Sniper Rifle reloads.

The 93 percent T12 is below ideal for these Gauntlets. Still, they haven’t been sold in around a year so they are worth purchasing, but consider a re-roll as well.

Ophidian Aspect

These Gauntlets were added with the Rise of Iron expansion, but never placed on sale until now. They are designed for the Voidwalker sub-class as the “Viper Totemic” intrinsic perk grants improved energy drain in addition to faster weapon reloads and making weapons ready.

The optional perks in the third column offer a choice between “Snap Discharge” and “Impact Induction.” Meanwhile, the fourth column perks have “Energy Projection” and “Momentum Transfer” to choose between.

The 85 percent T12 roll is well below average. Warlocks will obviously want to pick these up, but keep Glass Needles handy to re-roll the stats.

[Featured Image by Bungie]