Janna Duggar Courting Jonathan Hartono? More Details About Their Budding Romance Revealed

Radar Online reported a couple of days ago that Jana Duggar is courting family friend Jonathan Hartono, but details have been scarce and Duggar fans want more.

While there’s no official confirmation yet on the alleged courtship, insiders close to the Duggars have claimed that Jana and Jonathan are for real.

These sources went on to add that Jana has been close to Hartono for years.

Jana Duggar is courting family friend Jonathan Hartono — Report –> https://t.co/F3SvT0z8EF pic.twitter.com/hWb3S4Tmcl — Wetpaint (@WetpaintTV) May 11, 2017

So, why haven’t we heard about this until now?

According to The Hollywood Gossip, part of the reason why we’ve been in the dark for so long is because Jana Duggar has been in constant contact with Jonathan while he is working on his degree out of state. This is quite impressive considering that the Duggar ladies aren’t permitted to engage in social media.

The insiders admit that while Jana Duggar is courting Jonathan Hartono, at least allegedly, matters between them aren’t quite a done deal.

As those who have been keeping up with Counting On, Jana is the only female Duggar over 11 who hasn’t had a boyfriend. For some time, fans of the show have mulled over this particular fact. It’s been rumored that Jinger Duggar is pregnant, while Joy-Anna just got engaged.

Among many other speculations, one that stands out the most is the notion that Jim Bob won’t allow Jana to court, presumably because she has been tasked to take care of her younger siblings. Which is pretty understandable, all things considered.

That said, Jana Duggar is an attractive 27-year-old woman, and it just doesn’t feel right to fans that she’s not involved in any courtship.

What’s even more suprising about the rumor that Jana Duggar is courting Jonathan Hartono is that her dad, Jim Bob, allegedly has given the boy the green light. In fact, reports claim that the Duggar patriarch has been photographed bowling with Jonathan in a one-on-one “date,” leading fans to presume that Mr. Bob is scoping out his eldest daughter’s suitor Duggar-style.

In a past episode of Counting On, Ms. Duggar revealed that there were many other guys she considered courting but she haven’t find the right one.

“There have been different guys who have come along and asked, but they haven’t been, I don’t know, the right one,” she said.

“It can be tempting, like, ‘Oh, I really want to be married,’ because in those moments, your siblings that are married and have little ones are going on dates and doing their thing. It’s like this weird in-between stage. I’m not a younger one, but I’m not an older, married one with kids.”

Fans really want Jana Duggar and Tim Tebow to enter into a courtship! –> https://t.co/AxDJG5nT97 pic.twitter.com/8Mnwljtw5Y — Wetpaint (@WetpaintTV) May 1, 2017

Who is Jonathan Hartono?

Radar Online reports that Mr. Hartono has spent a lot of quality time with the Duggars in the past. In fact, the eligible bachelor himself shared one moment with them on his social media.

“Missing my 19 siblings so bad,” Jonathan captioned the photo.

Jonathan Hartono and Jana Duggar: Courtship Confirmed?! – The Hollywood Gossip https://t.co/l9rurxS5Xj pic.twitter.com/XxQltcncWj — Rose Emily (@EmySelfie) May 11, 2017

Jana Duggar allegedly met Jonathan Hartono and his sister during a mission trip to southeast Asia in 2010.

Another insider close to the Duggars said that Jonathan was a frequent visitor in the home of the Duggars.

“Jonathan and his sister often stayed with the Duggars during breaks from school in the summer and over holidays. He was always over their house. The Duggars watched over him like family.”

While we can’t say for sure if Jana Duggar is courting Jonathan Hartono in an official capacity, it’s looking like things are headed that way. All the pieces are in place. For one, if the sources are to be believed, Jonathan has Jim’s blessing. The fact that he’s a family friend definitely works in his favor. So let’s keep our fingers crossed!

[Featured Image by Rock and Wasp/Shutterstock]