Kim Kardashian Says Paris Robbers Tried To Rob Her Before: How Kanye West Foiled Their Plans

Kim Kardashian is getting candid about the robbers who stole around $10 million worth of jewelry from her in October 2016 and revealing how her husband Kanye West foiled the group’s plans to target her earlier.

Kardashian opened up about her recent court appearance to testify against the robbers in a new sneak peek from Keeping Up with the Kardashians obtained by Us Weekly in which she admitted that the criminals had actually attempted to rob her before months earlier while she was in the French city.

According to Kim, the robbers had planned to attack her the last time she was in Paris and had been watching her every move while in France a few months before the actual robbery went down, but the group decided to abort the crime at the time because Kardashian’s husband Kanye West was by her side for the trip.

Kim said in the new sneak peek that she found it “really interesting” to hear the robbers tell their side of the story in court and claimed that the criminals revealed they had been gathering information on her and following her around Paris the last time she was in France.

However, the group abandoned their plan to rob Kardashian that time because, in the words of Kim, “my husband was with me.”

Kim then continued to explain the stress of her ordeal having to relive the fateful night she was robbed at gunpoint while in court.

“Going in there, I was so worked up wanting to explain it so quickly and you just can’t do that,” Kardashian said in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians sneak peek.

“I could tell who from this line-up was in the room with me. I was able to see who confessed,” Kim continued, admitting that the version of events the robbers told was “pretty similar to my story” about the night in question that left Kardashian so shook up she stayed away from the spotlight for several months after they robbery and didn’t even post on social media.

“Of course, there was, like, a few things they’re not saying to get lesser charges, but they were pretty honest and did tell most of the story exactly like how it happened,” Kardashian added.

Kim Kardashian’s latest confessions about the terrifying Paris robbery that could potentially have happened months earlier comes just days after Kardashian broke down in tears as she recalled the scary night she was robbed of $10 million of jewelry by the thieves who tied her up and locked her in the bathroom.

Kardashian cried on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while recalling the encounter that took place seven months ago, telling DeGeneres that the robbers had not asked for Kim by name but instead demanded to be taken to “the rappers wife” when threatening the hotel’s concierge and forcing him to unlock the door to Kardashian’s room.

“I know that was meant to happen to me,” Kim told Ellen while crying on the daytime talk show according to E! News, where Kardashian revealed that she’s “such a different person” today because of the things that happened to her on that fateful night of the robbery in Paris.

“[The robbers] had been hearing interviews that I did, getting excited about this jewelry or this jewelry, and saying that it’s real,” Kardashian continued of why she was specifically targeted by the criminals, before Kim then admitted that she truly believed that she was going to die that night.

“It’s a feeling you can’t even explain. Like, I knew that was it for me,” Kim said. “It was a good seven or eight minutes of torture, but when I look back and I analyze it, I’m like, ‘OK, they weren’t aggressive.’ It could have been way worse, so I don’t want to sound like I’m not grateful.”

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s confession that her Paris robbers had planned to attack her in France before the infamous October robbery but stopped because of Kim’s husband Kanye West?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]